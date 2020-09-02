Locomotive FC increasing fan capacity for next home match

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After successfully hosting the first sporting event with fans in the COVID-19 era last weekend, El Paso Locomotive FC is set to increase capacity at Southwest University Park from 11% (800 fans) to 22% (1,500 fans) for Saturday’s home match against New Mexico United.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isotopes Park, but was relocated to El Paso due to strict quarantine orders from the Governor’s Office in New Mexico.

Locomotive sold all 800 tickets in last Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Real Monarchs SLC. The 800 mark allowed for 12-feet of social distancing.

The following policies and procedures will remain in place for the health and safety of fans, players, and staff:

Masks are required at all times – no exceptions.



COVID-19 screening prior to entering the stadium.



6-foot social distancing.



Hand sanitizing stations located throughout Southwest University Park as well as new and more extensive in-game sanitation protocols will continue to be implemented.



Southwest University Park will be opened for an estimated 1,500 fans (approximately 22% of capacity).