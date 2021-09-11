Locomotive FC increases home unbeaten streak to 20 matches with win over Sacramento

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC claimed the full three points with a 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

Forward Aaron Gomez provided an early lead with his fifth goal of the season and defender Eder Borelli opened his 2021 scorecard by becoming the 12th player to earn a goal this season. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and his backline secured the club’s ninth clean sheet of the year, keeping Sacramento without a shot on target.

“It feels good to get back to winning ways and it feels good to play at home,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “[It was a] great crowd, a good performance from the guys with two goals – we could have had a couple more I think early on in the game. All-in-all, we have to be happy with winning and the performances. Sacramento is a good team with experienced, quality players and they are difficult to play against. It’s also good to get a clean sheet again. We are a team that prides ourselves on how we defend so it’s good to get back to keeping a clean sheet.”

El Paso kicked off to a dream start, immediately containing Sacramento Republic, preventing them from building from the back. The incredible containment and passing play to capitalize on early Sacramento mistakes paid off in the 7th minute as Gomez headed away the opening goal for a Locomotive lead.

Los Locos continued their dominating display throughout the second half, keeping Sacramento Republic off the ball and away from any threatening goalscoring opportunities. The possession style play led to more chances for El Paso as Velasquez sent a low cut back pass to find Borelli who cleanly swept the ball into the back of the net from distance. While Republic fought back chasing the game, being rewarded a penalty kick in the 88th minute, the shot would fly wide giving Locomotive a clean sheet and three points at home.

El Paso Locomotive goes on the road once more for a quick turnaround game, playing on Wednesday, September 15 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Colorado Springs is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live digitally on ESPN+.