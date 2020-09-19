Locomotive FC hosts Real Monarchs SLC with unbeaten streak at seven

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With a playoff berth already clinched, El Paso Locomotive FC will turn their attention to the next goal: winning Group C.

Following a 2-1 over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night, El Paso will have a short turn-around when they host Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday at Southwest University Park. Locomotive FC has a slim one-point advantage over New Mexico United in Group C.

“When you don’t have the trophy in your hands, you always feel like you have something to chase,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “That’s where you want to be — we have something to chase. We came close last year but finished the season with unfinished business.”

It was Real Monarchs SLC that eliminated El Paso in the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Locomotive FC is 2-0 this season against the Monarchs.

“We put ourselves at the top of our group, at the top of our little table,” said Locomotive FC defender Richie Ryan. “We want to finish top of the group and play a playoff game in front of our fans.”

Saturday’s match against the Monarchs will air on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Sights 👀 & Sounds 👂 from training this week presented by @HelenofTroyLife



The Locos will face off against Real Monarchs tomorrow night at Southwest University Park presented by Helen of Troy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yrww20FkgJ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 18, 2020

Follow El Paso Locomotive FC vs Real Monarchs – Sat., September 19, 2020

· Coverage Begins: 7:30 p.m. MT

· Digital Streaming: ESPN+

· Social Media: #ELPvSLC on Twitter