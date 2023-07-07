EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC (2-West, 9-4-3, 30 points) are on the road again this weekend for a Western Conference clash against Monterey Bay FC.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT MONTEREY BAY FC – SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023 @ 8 P.M. MT – CARDINALE STADIUM

Stream: ESPN+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team’s official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Both sides met for the first-time last season, with each taking a win at their respective stadiums. The first ever match at Southwest University Park saw El Paso have full control of the match, scoring five goals unanswered for Locomotive fans to enjoy. Falling 1-0 to a late minute goal in their first visit to Cardinale Stadium, Los Locos will be hoping to pick up their first win in Seaside this time around.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC (2ND WESTERN CONFERENCE, 9-4-3, 30 PTS)

El Paso are currently the league’s top performer when it comes to road trips, the only team in the USL Championship that remains undefeated in away games this season with five wins and two draws.

Though both sides are known for their attacking prowess (both sides have a 1.5 goals per match ratio with El Paso having a two-game advantage), Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut was clear that El Paso would need to be organized defensively if it were to come home with a win.

“They’re a team that scores a lot of goals in transition,” Clarhaut said. “We need to be super disciplined when we have the ball. We need to be organized and structured in a way to be successful when we do lose the ball – because we will lose the ball throughout 90 minutes – in order to minimize threats.”

MONTEREY BAY FC (5TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 7-6-5, 26 PTS)

Following an unsuccessful two-game road trip at Orange County SC (3-1 loss) and Colorado Springs Switchbacks (4-0 loss), the Crisp and Kelp will want to turn things around at home where they have been undefeated in the last six league contests.

A player Locomotive will want to keep neutralized is forward Christian Volesky, who recorded three goals and one assist to help his side pick up four consecutive wins in June, earning him a Player of the Month nomination. He’s second in Monterey Bay’s scoring leaderboard with seven goals so far this season, as well as being first in shots taken (30) and second in assists (4).

ADDITIONAL INFO

The full 2023 regular season match schedule can be found HERE. All USL Championship regular season and playoff games will be available to stream on ESPN+ in 2023. All Saturday home games will be simulcast on KTSM.com and Estrella TV 9.2 (Cable 1244).