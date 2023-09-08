EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC (8-West, 10-11-5, 35 points) are on the road for their next three matches, kicking it all off this weekend against Orange County SC.

El Paso is 3-1-3 all-time vs Orange County and will be looking for its first-ever away win against the SoCal side.

Despite the result against Monterey Bay FC, there was a lot that Los Locos displayed statistically on the field that Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut was positive the team could build upon ahead of this weekend’s test.

“We got to carry the positives of executing the match plan and be sharper in the boxes,” Clarhaut said. “We have a lot of matches coming up – four in the next two weeks – and for us, it’s about getting the boys back on the horse and delivering a full 90-minute performance.”

Under the helm of interim head coach Morten Karlsen, Orange County has completely turned their season around, skyrocketing up to third in the Western Conference standings and are currently on an 8-match winning streak. A win at home will see them cement themselves in league history for the joint-third longest winning streak.