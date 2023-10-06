EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC (7-West, 12-12-8, 44 points) is back on the road this weekend, making the trip to Tennessee with an opportunity to secure its spot in the playoffs in the first-ever meeting against Memphis 901 FC.

El Paso and Memphis square off for the first time, both looking to pick up three points in the final stretch of the season that could play a huge factor in each side’s standings. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday on ESPN+.

El Paso comes into the weekend with a chance to make its return to the playoffs, but it needs to take care of business and get the win at Memphis then hope that Monterey Bay FC or Oakland Roots SC drop points in their respective matches.

Though Memphis has the home-field advantage, El Paso will be confident about potentially picking up three points as the visitors. Locomotive boasts the third-best road record in the league this season (7-4-4), which is also the best road record in club history.

Saturday’s game is the last regular season home match for Memphis, who is in a tight battle with Louisville City FC to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Beale Street Boys will once again be without key center back Graham Smith, who’s serving out a two-game suspension for caution accumulation. His absence left the defense vulnerable against rivals Birmingham Legion FC, falling 2-1 as a result.