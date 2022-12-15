EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC named Brian Clarhaut as Head Coach and Technical Director on Thursday, as the club enters its fifth USL Championship campaign.

A native of Medford, New Jersey, Clarhaut has 11 years of coaching experience and was one of the few American coaches managing a team in Europe in recent years, most recently as the head coach of GIF Sundsvall in the Allsvenskan, the top tier of Swedish professional soccer.

I'm excited to announce I am now the Head Coach and Technical Director for @eplocomotivefc. This is a young club that has seen great success which I'm committed to continuing this coming season. I'm grateful for the club's faith in me and can't wait to join the El Paso community! — Brian Clarhaut (@BrianClarhaut) December 15, 2022

“We look forward to welcoming Brian and his family to El Paso and the Locomotive,” President of MountainStar Sports Group Alan Ledford said. “He brings a unique combination of high-level experience in European football with experience and knowledge of the U.S. and USL soccer landscape. We’re thrilled to have someone with Brian’s credentials aboard to continue to lead the Locomotive into the future.”

Clarhaut, 36, built a reputation for himself in Sweden after scaling up the tiers of professional soccer with his offensive style of play and an ability to recruit and develop young players.

His first head coaching position came in the 2017/18 season after he was named head coach of Nyköpings BIS in Sweden’s third division, where he served as the club’s assistant the year prior. After three seasons with Nyköpings, he moved up into the second division as head coach for Umeå FC before taking on an assistant coach position with GIF Sundsvall in 2021. Clarhaut played a vital role in the club’s promotion to the Allsvenskan and took over as head coach in July of the 2022 season.

“We have always kept tabs on Americans coaching abroad and Brian caught our attention as having quickly climbed the Swedish soccer pyramid, an impressive and difficult achievement,” General Manager, Business & Technical Operations Andrew Forrest said. “We believe his high press and energetic style will help us win games and entertain fans. His intense and modern outlook on the game coupled with his desire to win made him the perfect candidate.”

Clarhaut’s managerial experiences also include his Men’s Soccer Assistant Coach roles at Temple University, University of Connecticut and Stevens Institute of Technology. He currently holds a UEFA A and USSF license.

A Division I player at St. Peter’s University from 2004-06, Clarhaut made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Academic team.

He was a member of the Shawnee High School squad that won the 2003 New Jersey state title and finished as the second-ranked team in the nation. In 2002 with Bishop Eustace Prep, he set the single season assists record (27), was an all-conference performer and an All-New Jersey Top-11 Player.