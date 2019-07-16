Locomotive FC healthy, set for crucial two-match week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you ask El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry, he would tell you the week off could have come a little bit earlier for his club, but nonetheless they are healthy and ready for two crucial home matches this week.

El Paso will host San Antonio FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park in a rematch of last month’s scoreless draw in San Antonio.

The week off helped in more ways than just one, as Locomotive FC

“We feel like we can always improve and even when we are winning, we want to improve,” said Lowry. “It gives us an opportunity to be on the training field, work on a couple different concepts and see if that’ll help us going forward. We’ve done some good stuff the past few days and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field.”

After reeling off an unbeaten streak of nine consecutive matches, Locomotive FC has not won a match in their last four, dating back to June 15 when El Paso topped Tulsa 2-0. Injuries have played a big part in that, but for the first time in a long time, the team is nearing full strength.

“This week really helped us et some players back and this month is a short one in all reality,” said forward Omar Salgado. “We don’t have that many games, but it has been a good week for us to recover.”

Following their match with San Antonio on Wednesday, El Paso will host Salt Lake City on Saturday night. Two matches in four days is not easy in the USL, but it makes it easier when you take travel out of the equation.

“Being at home is always an advantage, especially in this league,” said defender Drew Beckie. “We need to take advantage of that and get three points. It has been almost five games now and we need to get back to our winning ways. I think we have a good chance to do that on Wednesday.”

El Paso is currently sixth in the Western Conference standings with 16 games to play. Locomotive FC is 10 points behind Phoenix Rising FC.

Kickoff on Wednesday night is at 7 p.m.