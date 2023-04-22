EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Petar Petrovic and Luis “Lucho” Solignac each scored a goal to lead El Paso Locomotive FC (3-3-1, 10 pts) to a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (2-2-3, 9 pts) at Southwest University Park on Friday.

Los Locos grab a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The club extends its unbeaten streak to four games. Highlights on @KTSMtv at 10 pm. https://t.co/7mfjq1Ckz6 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 23, 2023

“It wasn’t pretty but good teams win games like this,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “Our group is grinding and it’s not a coincidence that we are getting clean sheets now. The team is united and there is strong belief in how we defend. I give big credit to our group.”

The scoring opened up in 39th minute of the match when Petar Petrovic scored off of a Denys Kostyshyn pass over the top. That was Petrovic’s second goal of the season and his first since scoring at Louisville City FC on Mar. 25.

Electric goal for El Paso to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room. Join us for the second half on Estrella, KTSM. com and ESPN+! https://t.co/OHgnpAknG5 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 23, 2023

El Paso Locomotive FC went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Los Locos scored its second goal of the match. Working their way out of a Pittsburgh corner kick, defender Marc Navarro booted a ball over the top to Pittsburgh’s half of the field. Pittsburgh’s goalkeeper Jahmali Waite misplayed a gigantic bounce and Lucho Solignac had a clear path to the goal with the ball. Solignac kicked the ball into the back of the net and gave Los Locos a 2-0 lead.

That was Solignac’s fourth goal in three games. Most importantly, that goal made Solignac the club’s all-time leading goal scorer as he has recorded 30 goals across all competitions for Locomotive FC.

“Strikers play football for this, not going to lie,” Solignac said with a chuckle. “But this is a team sport and my teammates helped me become the all-time leading goal scorer, so I want to thank them. One takes advantage of errors and [the Pittsburgh error] worked out in favor, so I’m happy.”

Kostyshyn and defender Marc Navarro recorded their first ever assists with Locomotive.

With the win, El Paso Locomotive FC has now won three of its last four games in USL Championship play. Los Locos also extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

This is El Paso’s third multi-goal game as a team. Los Locos have been on a scoring rampage as the team has recorded 10 goals across its last six USL Championship matches.

Up next, El Paso Locomotive FC will play at San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday, April 29. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT at Torero Stadium. Locomotive FC make their way to Southern California as they seek out their first ever win against San Diego Loyal SC.