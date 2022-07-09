EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-6-6) edged out a huge 1-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to extend the Locomotive’s unbeaten streak to ten matches.

The Switchbacks entered Saturday night’s game as the second ranked team in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Los Locos entered in good form and with the urge to make a statement.

Locomotive drew first blood in the match. A beautiful chip cross from Eder Borelli connected with Aaron Gómez who was in the center of the box and the ball went into the bottom left corner. That was Gómez’s sixth goal on the season and maybe his biggest.

El Paso goalkeeper Evan Newton had key moments in the match despite his stat line just showing one save on the night. With the result, Newton collected his eighth clean sheet of the season against one of the top scoring teams in the USL Championship.

Locomotive went into the half with a 1-0 lead and held it for another half to edge out the Switchbacks 1-0. – The Locomotive’s undeafeated streak of 10 matches is the current longest running undefeated streak in the entire league.

It was a statement win for the El Paso side and they hope to continue their good play.

“They’ve done good. It’s all of us together collectively that we speak about. I thought the subs coming on were fantastic. I thought the guys who started had done a great job,” commented Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “The boys stayed tough. Credit to them with a clean sheet and we obviously would have liked to score more goals The first 30-35 minutes was some of the best football we’ve played all year.”

“I think we’ve been making statements, we just put our heads down and work,” said Newton. “We work for each other, we have fun on the field, I don’t care what the league thinks, I just care what we are thinking and we are happy we got the win and we’ll keep going out there.”

Up next for El Paso Locomotive is a trip to Laney Football Stadium to take on Oakland Roots SC in Oakland, California. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, July 16 and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Match: El Paso Locomotive vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: July 9, 2022

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Weather: 79F and Scattered Thunderstorms



Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 1 0 1

Switchbacks FC 0 0 0



ELP – Aaron Gomez (Eder Borelli), 18’



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli (Christiano Francois, 78’), Yuma (Martin Payares, 6’), Andrew Fox, Eder Borelli, Richie Ryan, Eric Calvillo (Ander Egiluz, 78’), Dylan Mares (Sebastian Velasquez, 88’), Nick Hinds, Aaron Gomez (Emmanuel Sonupe, 88’), Lucho Solignac



Subs not used: Philipp Beigl, Raul Vasquez



Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (3-4-3): Christian Herrera; Triston Hodge (Isaiah Foster, 41’), Dennis Erdmann, James Ockford, Matthew Mahoney, Michee Ngalina, Cameron Lindley (Steven Echeverria, 84’), Beverly Makangila (Kharlton Belmar, 90’), Malik Johnson (Issa Rayyan, 85’), Hadji Barry, Elvis Amoh (Aaron Wheeler, 84’)



Subs not used: Jefferson Caldwell



Stats Summary: ELP | COS

Shots: 18 | 10

Shots on Goal: 6 | 2

Saves: 1 | 5

Corner Kicks: 5 | 10

Fouls: 15 | 14

Offside: 3 | 6



MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

COS – Dennis Erdmann (Caution), 28’

ELP – Richie Ryan (Caution), 44’

ELP – Martin Payares (Caution), 45’+3

ELP – Matt Bahner (Caution), 52’

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Caution), 75’

COS – Matthew Mahoney (Ejection), 76’

COS – Jefferson Caldwell (Caution), 77’

ELP – Christiano Francois (Caution), 79’

ELP – Ander Egiluz (Caution), 85’

ELP – Lucho Solignac (2nd Caution; Ejection), 87’