EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (13-13-7, 7th-West) are back into the USL Championship playoff picture after a 2-1 win against Orange County SC (7-14-12, 13th-West) at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

The Locomotive currently sit in seventh place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings after Saturday night. They have one regular season match remaining against Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Al Lang Stadium.

The Locos got goals from Lucho Solignac and Andrew Fox in order to secure three points. Solignac’s goal came in the 37th minute of the match. That was his 16th goal of the season.

Fox’s goal came from a set piece in the 54th minute. Fox got a head on a ball crossed in from Richie Ryan for the Locos’ second and last goal of the match.

Orange County SC recorded a goal in the 83rd minute but couldn’t find the equalizer.

The Locomotive will now turn all their attention towards the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The Locomotive will take every point they can get as they hope to squeeze into the playoffs at the end of the season. In their last regular season game of 2022, the Locomotive will take on Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 12.