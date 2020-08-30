Locomotive FC fans say they felt safe during first game with fans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday night, Locomotive FC fans walked back into Southwest University Park — but not many of them. About 800 fans were allowed in, keeping the stadium at 11 percent capacity. However, the fans that did show up say they were happy to be back and felt safe.

“Yay… go Locos!” cheered Socorro Vega as she waived her Locomotive FC flag.

The Vega family saying they were just happy to be back at the stadium, with all the good food.

“If you want to keep coming back, you definitely want to follow the rules. You don’t want to be on Zoom, cheering from the computer. It’s nice to be here again,” said Yvonne Vega.

Each fan had their temperatures checked as they walked inside. Once inside the stadium, fans were spaced out in the stands, with most wearing their masks.

“I feel like they’ve taken a lot of precautions, with lots of staff here cleaning and, you know, lot’s of hand sanitizing stations,” Veronica Gomez said.

“That’s the only reason I’m here. They better be following the rules,” said Locomotive fan Gema Suggs.

Some thinking the idea of coming back was too good to be true.

“I couldn’t wait. I kept checking to make sure the ticket was there, because I didn’t think it was going to happen this quick,” said Steve Suggs.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Ogechika Alozie, Chief Medical Officer at Del Sol Medical Center told KTSM that El Pasoans have been doing what it takes to lower COVID-19 numbers in our community. However, he says Locomotive fans should still be cautious.

“Going to a soccer game or a large sporting event with a lot of people puts you on the other side of that risk spectrum and so people really have to make those decisions on their own, I’m not making those decisions for them,” said Dr. Alozie.

Fans say they’re hopeful they will be able to come back for the next Locomotive game.

“They need to follow all the rules of course, but I think they will follow all the rules,” said Priscilla Castillo.

Fans at Saturday’s match say the strict safety protocols didn’t bother them.

“It’s worth it,” said one of Locomotive FC’s youngest fan when Skyler Lee, when she was asked if she liked wearing her mask to the game.

Locomotive FC fans say they have been watching the games from home but say nothing beats watching a match from the stands, especially when Locomotive FC win — like they did Saturday night.