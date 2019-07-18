Locomotive FC falls to San Antonio FC 3-1, winless in last five matches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC returned to their home pitch on Wednesday night in a heated ‘Copa Tejas’ rematch against San Antonio FC. San Antonio spoiled the party with a 3-1 win at Southwest University Park.

San Antonio would strike first in the 8th minute with a goal from Frank Lopez, off a rebound that El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer could not corral.

Locomotive FC had their chances. Forward Omar Salgado looked to get the equalizer off a deflection, but was deemed offside. After celebrating the goal, the officials decided to take it off the board. El Paso would respond with a goal from defender Andrew Fox off a corner kick, tying the game at 1-1 in the 28th minute.

San Antonio would find the back of the net once more in the first half, another goal from Lopez making the score 2-1 at the half.

Following a weather delay for lightning in the area, Bradford Jamieson would score San Antonio’s third goal of the night in the 52nd minute, seemingly putting the game away.

“We made three individual mistakes for the goals,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “That’s all it was. San Antonio had two shots on goal in the first half and both of them found the back of the net. We made mistakes.”

Despite Fox’s goal in the first half, it was him and El Paso’s back line struggling to stop San Antonio’s counter-attack.

“The 11 on the field need to take responsibility,” said Fox. “Tonight it was mistakes and I need to put my hand out there. I let the team down in a time of need.”

El Paso will have a short turn-around. They will host Salt Lake City on Saturday at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.