Locomotive FC falls to Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1

PHOENIX, AZ (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC took the pitch with heavy hearts on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona. Locomotive FC playing in their first match since the El Paso mass shooting last Saturday.

Rising FC honored the 22 victims who lost their lives prior to the start of the match. The 6,520 fans in attendance held a moment of silence.

Phoenix would get on the board first when José Aguinaga found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to give Rising FC an early 1-0 lead.

Welcome to the score sheet José Aguinaga!#UpRising pic.twitter.com/hKNBLU87fz — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 11, 2019

El Paso would come right back. Edson Partida fired a missile, top left corner to even the score at 1-1 in the 26th minute.

Disaster would strike in the 71st minute. A penalty in the box would give Rising FC a penalty kick and Solomon Asante beat Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer for the game-winning goal.

Phoenix, the top team in the United Soccer League [USL], has won 13 in-a-row. El Paso has not won a match since June 15 and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

Locomotive FC will host Sacramento next Saturday at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.