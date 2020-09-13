Locomotive FC extends unbeaten streak to six with 2-1 win over San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC stole three points at home against San Antonio FC in an unofficial Copa Tejas match in front of a sold-out capacity crowd of 1,519 fans at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. The 2-1 win extends Locomotive FC’s unbeaten streak to six.

EP Locomotive FC 2

San Antonio FC 1

Final



•El Paso (6-2-3, 21 points) extends its unbeaten streak to six, two points behind NM United (7-3-2, 23 points) in Group C

•San Antonio loses their first match of the season on an own goal#KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 13, 2020

Aáron Gómez pocketed a penalty kick in the 40th minute for the lone Locomotive goal, while a San Antonio FC own goal in stoppage time secured the three points for El Paso. It was San Antonio FC’s first loss of the season, knocking them from the ranks of the unbeaten.

The game-winning goal courtesy of @SanAntonioFC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/T15nwKpbyB — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 13, 2020

“On our day we are a very good team,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “Now, it is a case of turning those good performances — those competitive games — into wins against the better teams like New Mexico, San Antonio, and Phoenix. We consider ourselves in that group and we want to elevate ourselves past that group and to do that you have to beat those teams. The last two weeks have shown we are capable of doing that.”

Los Locos entered the night maintaining high pressure and fast paced attacks while using its man-to-man coverage to quickly silence the transition for San Antonio FC. El Paso totaled 14 shots and kept the pressure on for 90 minutes, plus.

“We knew something was going to happen,” said Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “We had plenty of shots and while we could’ve done a little better with keeping them on target — when you put a team under that much pressure, something is going to go your way.”

Locomotive FC will have a quick turn-around, hosting Group C opponent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for a midweek matchup. Round 3 between the two foes is scheduled for Wednesday with kickoff from Southwest University Park set for 7:30 p.m.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

ELP: Aáron Gómez (Penalty), 40th minute – After taking a knock from an extended arm at the six-yard line, Gomez stepped up to the spot, pocketing the shot into the left just through the touch of Matt Cardone.

SA: Luis Solignac (Penalty), 45th minute – Moments after the opening goal, the ref pointed to the spot the other way, this time Solignac sent Logan Ketterer the wrong way, leveling out the scoring ahead of the break.

ELP: Mitchell Taintor (Own Goal), 95th minute – Late in the game, Locomotive served in a late free kick into a crowded box. Taintor botched the clearance with a header, sending the ball into the back of his own net for an own goal.

NOTES:

– Fans filled the stadium to meet a sold-out capacity limit of 1,519 for the second straight week.

– Los Locos extend their undefeated streak to six, pushing their record to 4-0-2 in their recent run of form.

– Locomotive FC snapped the undefeated streak of San Antonio FC, serving the Central Texas team their first loss of the season behind the 2-1 win.

Match: El Paso Locomotive FC vs San Antonio FC

Date: September 12, 2020

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Attendance: 1,519

Weather: 80F and overcast

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 1 2

San Antonio FC 1 0 1

ELP – Aáron Gómez (Penalty), 40’

SA – Luis Solignac (Penalty), 45

ELP – Michtell Taintor (Own Goal), 95’



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-1-2-1-2): Logan Ketterer, Andrew Fox, Mechack Jerome, Brent Kallman, Macauley King, Yuma, Distel Zola (Chapa Herrera, 61’), Bryam Rebellon (Leandro Carrijo, 85’), Dylan Mares, Omar Salgado, Aaron Gomez

Subs not used: Jermaine Fordah, Drew Beckie, Eder Borelli, Saeed Robinson, Richie Ryan

San Antonio FC (3-5-2): Matt Cardone; Mitchell Taintor, Joshua Yaro, Callum Montgomery, Victor Giro, Blake Smith, Hunter Gorskie, Connor Maloney, Ignacio Bailone (Gonzalo Di Renzo, 59’), Cristian Parano (Jordan Perruzza, 59’), Luis Solignac (Jose Gallegos, 87’)

Subs not used: Leo Torres, Hayden Partain, Jose Carlos Mercado, Kai Greene

Stats Summary: ELP/SA

Shots: 14 / 10

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 7 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 22

Offside: 0 / 3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SA – Callum Montgomery (Caution), 39’

ELP – Andrew Fox (Caution), 43’

SA – Victor Giro (Caution), 70’

SA – Jordan Perruzza (Caution), 83’

ELP – Omar Salgado (Caution), 84’

SA – Mitchell Taintor (Caution), 93’

ELP – Macauley King (Caution), 97’