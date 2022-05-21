ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTSM) – Down multiple key players and playing its third match in seven days, El Paso Locomotive FC still managed to earn a 2-2 draw at Orange County SC on Saturday.

Playing in a hostile environment at the defending USL Championship champions, El Paso fell behind 1-0 at halftime and was struggling to create chances.

We take a point from Orange County back to El Paso#VamosLocos #OCvELP pic.twitter.com/KmMX1Op9Vu — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) May 22, 2022

However, early in the second half a counterattack led to a beautiful equalizing goal from Lucho Solignac, his sixth of the season, most in the USL. The 52nd minute strike drew Los Locos level at 1-apiece.

18 minutes later in the 70th minute, Solignac found 18-year-old Diego Luna in the box off of a loose ball and Luna slotted it home to give El Paso the lead.

The advantage was short-lived; in the 78th minute Erick Torres found the back of the net for Orange County, bringing the match level at 2, where it stayed.

With the draw, El Paso earned a point, moving it into fifth place in the Western Conference with 17 points. Locomotive FC is off until next Friday, when it travels to play Las Vegas Lights at 8 p.m. MT.