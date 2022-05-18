EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC earned its fifth straight home result with a 1-0 victory over Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

In the midst of a tough three games in seven days stretch that will span three different time zones, El Paso appeared to show some tiredness throughout the match. However, they pushed through it en route to the win.

The match was scoreless until the 75th minute, when a Dylan Mares corner kick found Andrew Fox in the box. Fox initially looked to have headed it home, but when it bounced out, he made sure, slamming it into the net with a powerful kick.

“I’m super proud of my team tonight,” said John Hutchinson, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director. “Great character. Resilience to just hang in there. It is hard because you tell them to be patient and to keep moving the ball, but the other team is just sitting and not moving. It’s a great three points for us.”

El Paso then salted away the final 15 minutes, as Sacramento picked up a red card in the 81st minute. Republic FC had one final chance at a draw with the final kick of the match, but a shot at goal from Luther Archimede went just wide.

With the win, Los Locos now have 16 points, good for sixth place in the USL Championship Western Conference. After five straight defeats to open the season, Hutchinson’s crew have seemingly righted the ship.

El Paso is on the road again Saturday at 8 p.m. MT vs. Orange County SC.