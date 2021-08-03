Locomotive FC eager to keep unbeaten streaks alive against San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second time in seven days, El Paso Locomotive FC will play San Antonio FC, this time at Southwest University Park. The match comes after El Paso beat San Antonio last Wednesday, 2-1, at Toyota Field.

Forward Lucho Solignac converted a penalty kick against his former club, and midfielder Diego Luna doubled El Paso’s lead in the 71st minute with a goal of his own. Though San Antonio began firing back, earning a goal in the 74th minute, Locomotive held strong for the full three points.

“I feel like having a game in-between provides a little bit of a buffer. It’s not back-to-back, which helps,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We are very familiar with them, obviously, because we played them just a few days ago. That helps in the preparation and the video work we do. It’s fresh in our memory. We know they pressed against us well and did some good things well against us last Wednesday.”

El Paso is unbeaten in their last six matches and haven’t lost a match at home in over a calendar year. The streak spans their last 17 matches (including playoffs). Both streaks represent a source of pride for the top team in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division.

“I think it’s a huge credit to the fans, that’s all it is,” said Locomotive goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “When you have these fans in the stands, it’s easier to get up for these games. It’s easier to feed off their energy and excitement to put on a good performance. It’s a credit to 8th Notch and everyone who has come out to support us over the last year.”

Locomotive extended their home unbeaten streak after last Saturday’s 3-1 win against Real Monarchs. A game that saw a goal from forward Aaron Gomez and two more goals from Solignac. Meanwhile, San Antonio is coming off a 3-0 road win against Austin Bold FC.

Kickoff on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

MountainStar Sports Group to honor Aug. 3 victims before match

Before kickoff on Wednesday night, there will be a moment of silence to honor the 23 lives lost in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Wal Mart two years ago.

“It makes me proud to represent El Paso, because even through such a dark time, we were able to come out stronger on top as a community,” said Locomotive forward Sebastian Velasquez.

Honoring the lives that were lost two years ago today. Our city, our community, and our team remain #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/2T9Nhmkm6t — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) August 3, 2021

Lucho Solignac named USL Championship Player of the Week

Locomotive FC forward Lucho Solignac was named USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 15 of the 2021 season. Solignac scored three goals in two wins last week for El Paso. It is the second time a Locomotive player has been selected as the Player of the Week after Dylan Mares received the honor in Week 11.