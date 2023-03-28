EL PASO, Texas – Stellar performances from El Paso Locomotive FC defender Marc Navarro and goalkeeper Benny Diaz this past weekend against Louisville City FC earned them a place on the Week Three USL Championship Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Navarro made the league’s Starting XI and Diaz landed a spot on the bench.

Along with being a constant threat on the right side, Navarro’s first ever goal for Locomotive broke the deadlock between El Paso and Louisville, setting off a chain reaction of events that led to the momentous 3-0 win against the 2022 Eastern Conference champions in front of a record Louisville home opener crowd.

Diaz had another big game in front of the net, recording two saves and three clearances as well as providing the assist to forward Ricardo Zacarias just minutes before the end of the first half to double El Paso’s lead.

His assist made him the first goalkeeper in Locomotive history – 19th in league history – to record an assist.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 3

GK – Jordan Farr, San Antonio FC

D – Alex Villanueva, Orange County SC

D – Bryam Rebellon, Indy Eleven

D – Marc Navarro, El Paso Locomotive FC

M – Taylor Davila, Rio Grande Valley FC

M – Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

M – Blaine Ferri, FC Tulsa

M – Luis Felipe Fernandes, Sacramento Republic FC

F – Fidel Barajas, Charleston Battery

F – Marcus Epps, FC Tulsa

F – Milan Iloski, Orange County SC

Bench: Benny Diaz (ELP), Adrian Diz Pe (IND), Patrick Hogan (PIT), Jose Francisco Torres (RGV), Mohammed Abu (SA), Matthew Corcoran (BHM), Milo Yosef (TUL)