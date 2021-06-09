Locomotive FC dominates Indy Eleven in 2-0 win to remain unbeaten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC put on a clinic in their 2-0 win over Indy Eleven out of the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. A clinic that results in three points and a shot in the arm with the meat of their schedule coming up.

With the win, Los Locos remain the only unbeaten (3-0-2, 11 points) team in the Western Conference this season and one of just two unbeatens in the USL Championship (Hartford Athletic is 3-0-1 in the Eastern Conference).

3⃣Points 2⃣Goals 1⃣ Great night at Southwest University Park!

Shout out to the 5,189 fans in attendance tonight!#VAMOSLOCOS #ELPvIND pic.twitter.com/lxjZUEfQNf — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 10, 2021

Locomotive wasted no time in the match. Nick Ross got the ball rolling early when he found the back of the net in the second minute to give El Paso a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Diego Luna, making his second straight start at just 17-years-old, recorded his second goal in as many starts in the 49th minute. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, who was making his return to the club after playing on loan in the MLS with the Portland Timbers, recorded the only two saves he had to make on the night as Locomotive notches their fourth straight clean sheet.

Second straight start for Diego Luna, second consecutive match with a goal. Luna is now the team-leader in that department.@EPLocomotiveFC has themselves a rising star in the sport at just 17-years-old. Best part is how his teammates embrace him after he scores. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/uAq33E0hRO — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 10, 2021

“Best performance of the season. Completely dominant from start to finish,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “I cannot fault the guys at all in any department. The only thing I think the game deserved was more goals from us. I think 2-0 maybe flatters [Indy Eleven] a little bit. If we want to be the best — which we want to be and we strive for it every single day — when you dominated like that you need it to show 4-0 or 5-0 at the end of the game. That’s the only frustration I have and it is because we want to be great. We are five unbeaten this season, but we’re never content and that’s the attitude we have to have every single day.”

Locomotive FC jumps three spots in the Western Conference Mountain Division with the win, just two points back of Rio Grande Valley FC who El Paso beat 1-0 last month. In five matches this season, Los Locos has allowed just one goal, which is tops in the league against.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC plays a quick turnaround, welcoming Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to Southwest University Park on Saturday, June 12. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

MATCH RUNDOWN (Via: EP Locomotive FC)

ELP: Nick Ross (Lucho Solignac, Macca King), 2nd minute: Starting off quickly again, King took a ball down the right side, sending in what is now becoming his trademark cross into the penalty area. At the center of the box, Lucho headed the ball back to Nick Ross, who settled the ball before rifling the shot off the bar and over the goal line.

ELP: Diego Luna (Macca King), 49th minute: Taking the short pass from King early in the second half, Luna took a shot on goal from 20-yards out, skipping the ball low on the ground destined for the near-post corner. While the ball took a small bounce off a defender’s foot, it proved to be enough to slip past the Eleven goalkeeper and put Locomotive up two.

NOTES:

– Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer makes his homecoming in goal for El Paso Locomotive with his first start since going on loan to MLS club, Portland Timbers in May.

– Midfielder Nick Ross recorded his first goal in the 2021 season with a 2nd-minute stunner to provide El Paso with an early lead ad sending Indy Eleven into chasing the game.

– El Paso Locomotive continues its run of streaks, extending its home undefeated record to 12 (10-0-2) with its 4th straight clean sheet.

Match: El Paso Locomotive vs Indy Eleven

Date: June 9, 2021

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Weather: 100F; Bright Sunny Skies

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 1 2

Indy Eleven 0 0 0

ELP – Nick Ross (Lucho Solignac, Macca King), 2’

ELP – Diego Luna (Macca King), 49’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Yuma, Mechack Jerome, Macca King (Leandro Carrijo, 76’), Richie Ryan, Nick Ross, Bryam Rebellon, Diego Luna (Matt Bahner, 90’), Lucho Solignac, Dylan Mares (Aaron Gomez, 66’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Chapa Herrera, Jose Aguinaga, Aidan Apodaca

Indy Eleven (3-4-3): Jordan Farr; Jared Trimmer, A.J. Cochran, Karl Ouimette (Ayoze, 61’), Patrick Seagrist, Gershon Koffie (Jerimiah Gutjahr, 45’), Cameron Smith, Gordon Wild (Aboubacar Sissoko, 85’), Nick Moon (Manuel Arteaga, 61’), Nicky Law (Peter-Lee Vassell, 78’), Jordan Hamilton

Subs not used: Nedeljko Malic, Robert Edwards

Stats Summary: ELP | IND

Shots:17 | 6

Shots on Goal: 8 | 2

Saves: 2 | 6

Corner Kicks: 3 | 3

Fouls: 12 | 14

Offside: 2 | 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

IND – Gershon Koffie (Caution), 6’

IND – Cameron Smith (Caution), 40’

IND – Karl Ouimette (Caution), 44’

ELP – Bryam Rebellon (Caution), 57’