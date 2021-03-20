Locomotive FC defeats rival New Mexico United in exhibition match

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC took down rival New Mexico United 2-1 in the club’s first preseason match of 2021 on Saturday in Albuquerque.

After Devon Sandoval gave United a 1-0 lead in the first half off a penalty, El Paso managed to tie the game before halftime on a goalazo by a player that is contending for a roster spot. Locomotive cannot yet name the player publicly since he has not yet been announced by the club as a member of the team.

The curtains close on our first preseason game!



Its a 2-1 win over @NewMexicoUTD #VamosLocos pic.twitter.com/FMOftO2Gno — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) March 20, 2021

In the second half, El Paso took the lead on a rebound goal by striker Leandro Carrijo, and managed to hold on for the 2-1 victory.

El Paso will play two more preseason matches next week against FC Juarez. In total, Los Locos will play eight exhibition games before the regular season begins on April 24.