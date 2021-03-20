Locomotive FC defeats rival New Mexico United in exhibition match

Locomotive FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC took down rival New Mexico United 2-1 in the club’s first preseason match of 2021 on Saturday in Albuquerque.

After Devon Sandoval gave United a 1-0 lead in the first half off a penalty, El Paso managed to tie the game before halftime on a goalazo by a player that is contending for a roster spot. Locomotive cannot yet name the player publicly since he has not yet been announced by the club as a member of the team.

In the second half, El Paso took the lead on a rebound goal by striker Leandro Carrijo, and managed to hold on for the 2-1 victory.

El Paso will play two more preseason matches next week against FC Juarez. In total, Los Locos will play eight exhibition games before the regular season begins on April 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports