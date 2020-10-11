Locomotive FC defeats FC Tulsa in playoff PK classic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer saved a penalty kick and El Paso Locomotive FC went 4-4 from the spot, as Locomotive defeated FC Tulsa 2-2 (4-2) in a dramatic penalty kick shootout on Saturday night in the USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The win pushes El Paso into the West semifinals, where they get another date with rival New Mexico United on Oct. 17 at Southwest University Park, this time with a spot in the next round of the playoffs up for grabs for both teams. United defeated San Antonio FC 1-0 in extra time on Saturday.

Here is your sequence in PKs for El Paso Locomotive FC over FC Tulsa (4-2), two HUGE saves from Logan Ketterer and forced another bad miss. Saeed Robinson the game-winner. Los Locos are on to the USL Championship Western Conference Semifinals.

The shootout was just one part of a game that featured all the theatrics of a World Cup match. El Paso took an early lead, when Leandro Carrijo scored his first goal for the club in the 19th minute. FC Tulsa equalized in the 38th minute thanks to Rodrigo da Costa, then took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half, when Callum Chapman-Page scored in the 68th minute.

Then, things went bonkers at Southwest University Park. In the 82nd minute, Carrijo scored his second goal of the night, the equalizer, on a perfectly-placed header off a corner kick served up by Dylan Mares.

Can't forget Leandro Carrijó's equalizer in the 2nd half for El Paso Locomotive FC. He came up huge for this club tonight.

Locomotive FC had multiple chances in the final minutes of regular time to net a winner, but multiple shots by Josue Aaron Gomez cruelly ricocheted off the crossbar to keep the game level and send it to extra time. For the game, El Paso out-shot Tulsa 26-12, with 10 shots on target to Tulsa’s three.

It was a similar story in extra time, as multiple chances from Carrijo, Gomez, Mares, Bryam Rebellon and Saeed Robinson refused to find the back of the net, thanks in part to some incredible saves by Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis. El Paso caught a break in the 101st minute when Chapman-Page was issued a red card. However, they were unable to take advantage and take the lead in his absence.

Once the match transitioned to penalties, both clubs made their first kicks, before Tulsa’s Lebogang Moloto sent the second attempt over the bar. Rebellon nailed his shot to put El Paso in front, before Ketterer made the crucial save on Tulsa’s third attempt. Richie Ryan and Robinson closed things out for El Paso, with Robinson sending Locomotive FC through with the final goal.

El Paso will now get to host New Mexico United in the Western Conference Semifinals, the fifth time this season the Group C rivals have played this season. Locomotive have just one win all-time against New Mexico.

The match will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Southwest University Park.