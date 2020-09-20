Locomotive FC defeat Real Monarchs 1-0, unbeaten streak stretches to 8 matches

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC cruised to a 1-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC on Saturday night, their fifth consecutive win and eighth match in a row without a defeat.

Defender Eder Borelli scored the winning goal for El Paso in first half stoppage time, heading home a beautiful cross from Memo Diaz.

With the win, coupled with New Mexico United’s 2-1 defeat the hand of Colorado Springs, Locomotive FC is now 4 points ahead of United for first place in Group C. With a win over their Albuquerque rivals on Sept. 26, El Paso will clinch the Group C championship.

“I’m really happy with how professional the guys have gone about their work the last few weeks,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s not just what you see on a Saturday but on the Monday to Friday that you don’t see, the training environment and the way they come in every morning. There is a real vibe through the group right now that there’s something special there. We know we have to keep taking care of business on the field and we have to keep getting wins but in general, the feeling the group has been really good.”

El Paso’s strong run of form has not come without its challenges. The club lost defender Chiro N’toko for the season to a torn ACL a few weeks ago, and midfielder Nick Ross has missed time with a knee injury as well. Against Real Monarchs, Andrew Fox left the match with a knee injury. His status was not known Saturday night.

El Paso will host New Mexico with Group C on the line next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.