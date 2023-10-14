OAKLAND, Calif. (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC left it to the last match, but their playoff ticket has been punched.

Locomotive FC defeated Oakland Roots SC 2-1 on Saturday night on the road to clinch a playoff berth on the final night of the 2023 season, in Brian Clarhaut’s first season as head coach.

El Paso needed a win or a draw to ensure its first postseason trip since 2021 and got the victory, which secure the 7-seed in the USL Championship Western Conference Playoffs. Los Locos will face the West 2-seed Orange County SC in the first round of the playoffs on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:30 p.m. MT in Southern California.

Locomotive FC beat Orange County 1-0 at Southwest University Park in El Paso on April 8, before the two sides played to a 0-0 draw on Sept. 9 in Orange County.

Locomotive FC jumped out to a quick lead, scoring on an Emmanuel Sonupe breakaway goal in the seventh minute of the match.

Just seven minutes later, El Paso scored again on a free kick. Petar Petrovic served up a great cross that found the head of 6’6 defender Noah Dollenmayer, who hammered home El Paso’s second goal in the 14th minute. It was the LAFC loanee’s first goal for Locomotive.

A big moment came in the 40th minute, after Oakland was awarded a penalty kick. El Paso’s Benny Diaz stopped Johnny Rodriguez’s penalty shot to keep El Paso up 2-0 at halftime.

Oakland Roots got back in the game very early in the second half with a 47th minute goal by Anuar Pelaez, to cut the El Paso lead to 2-1.

However, Locomotive FC would shut Oakland down from there, seeing out the 2-1 win as El Paso ends the season with 47 points. Locomotive FC will return to the playoffs and try to make some noise once they’re there.