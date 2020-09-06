Locomotive FC defeat NM United for first time in club history on strength of late goal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC secured its first-ever win over rival club New Mexico United, topping the lads from the Land of Enchantment 3-2 at Southwest University Park.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 1,519 fans, Macauley King scored his first goal for Los Locos, while Dylan Mares provided some late-game heroics, putting El Paso ahead 3-2 in the 88th minute to win the match.

“They are a really good team,” said Locomotive FC Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “Whenever we play them it’s a really good game of football and I enjoy those games. Tonight, was another good game, and fortunately for us, we came out on the right side of the result.”

Throughout the night the team chemistry and resiliency shined as Locomotive FC fought to secure the three points to close the gap on New Mexico United on the Group C table. After United claimed the opening goal in the 13th minute, Locomotive fought back taking control of the match and testing the United backline.

King equalized in the 25th minute with a headed effort to be United goalkeeper Cody Mizell. The match turned into an uphill battle after Devon Sandoval converted a late first-half penalty to put Los Locos down 2-1 at the break.

An energized Locomotive side came out of the locker room in the second half, dominating the flow while reducing the United star-studded attacking front. The pressure paid off with Omar Salgado sending a pass inside that United’s Austin Yearwood tipped into the goal to level out the scoring.

Locomotive kept up the high-pressure attack, before Salgado made another quick run down the left, mirroring his earlier play, this time finding the foot of Mares who slotted home the late game-winner to secure the 3-2 victory over their regional rival.

UP NEXT: Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park next Saturday to host its final inter-group opponent, Copa Tejas rival San Antonio FC. Kickoff from El Paso is set for Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

NM: David Estrada (Amando Moreno), 13th minute – Moreno found the space to play around the Locomotive defense, pushing into a one-on-one situation against GK Logan Ketterer. In a selfless display, Moreno switched the play across the box to Estrada, who slotted home the easy goal.

ELP: Macauley King (Dylan Mares), 25th minute – Capitalizing on corner kick opportunities brought on by the Locomotive fight for an equalizer, Dylan Mares sent his serve to the far post. Macca rose above the crowd, sending the header low. While Mizell was able to get a touch, it wasn’t enough to stop the ball from crossing the line for an equalizer.

NM: Devon Sandoval (Penalty), 41st minute – After Macca stopped the United offense with a tackle in the penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot. Sandoval took the opportunity, sending Ketterer the wrong way to convert the penalty and put United in the lead once more.

ELP: Austin Yearwood (Own Goal), 60th minute – Continuing the strong response of Locomotive FC, Omar Salgado made a run down the left before cutting the ball middle to tee up the equalizing goal. With a little help from Yearwood, the ball redirected into the far post to level the scoring.

ELP: Dylan Mares (Omar Salgado), 88th minute – In a late finish, Omar Salgado pushed down the left side before cutting back the pass where Mares stood center to put away the game-winning goal with a one-touch finish.

NOTES:

– Southwest University Park opened its doors further, welcoming a sold-out capacity crowd of 1,519 fans.

– Macca opens his goal scoring account for Locomotive with a headed effort in the 25th minute. Paired with last week’s header from Brent Kallman, the latest Loco signings have made early impacts by capitalizing on set pieces.

– For the first time in five meetings, Locomotive came out on top over regional rival New Mexico United, moving the series record to 1-2-2