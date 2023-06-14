EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC climbed to the top of the Western Conference standings after a 2-1 comeback win against Las Vegas Lights FC at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas would open the scoring early, finding the back of the net in the third minute, but as they have done so many times this season during what is now an 11-match unbeaten streak, Los Locos quickly bounced back.

The start of the comeback began in the 22nd minute for Locomotive FC (9-3-2, 29 points), when defender Miles Lyons was fouled in the penalty box after speeding past the Las Vegas defense.

Forward Lucho Solignac would calmly strike the ball into the net for his eighth goal of the season, sending the keeper the opposite direction for a 1-1 tie in the 24th minute.

El Paso would have another opportunity from the spot just a few minutes later in the 30th minute, after a handball was called on Las Vegas’ Marcelo Lage. However, Lights goalkeeper Leonardo Diaz would guess correctly the second time around, denying Lucho a second goal.

In the 32’, off a corner from midfielder Denys Kostyshyn, defender Erik McCue would give Locomotive the lead to complete the comeback, heading the cross into the net to record his first Locomotive goal.

His first El Paso goal would hold up for the remainder of the match, as Locomotive would go on to sustain the pressure in the second half to add yet another win to its impressive 11-match USL Championship undefeated run that began March 25.

The win helped Locomotive FC move into a tie for first place in the league with Sacramento Republic FC, with 29 points. Both teams play on Saturday, with Sacramento hosting Monterey Bay at 9 p.m. MT.

El Paso, meanwhile, will welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies to Southwest University Park for the first time ever as they look to get one back on the team that eliminated from playoff contention last season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. All the action can be seen on Estrella-TV and ktsm.com.