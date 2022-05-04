EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Things are starting to look and feel pretty familiar on the pitch at Southwest University Park.

Coming off a convincing win at Loudon United over the weekend, El Paso Locomotive FC put together another solid showing on Wednesday in a 3-1 victory over FC Tulsa, giving the club its first winning streak of 2022.

It appeared that Saturday could be a potential turning point for El Paso and Wednesday’s performance continued the momentum Los Locos grabbed in Virginia. After losing their first five matches of the season under new coach John Hutchinson, Locomotive have now won or drawn four of their last five games.

It appears the current stretch is less of a hot streak and more of what Hutchinson and company expected entering the season. El Paso was in second-to-last place in USL Championship’s Western Conference entering Saturday at Loudon United; five days later, Locomotive would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Locomotive FC fell behind 1-0 on an early Tulsa goal, but Dylan Mares headed home the equalizer in the 11th minute on an assist from Christiano Francois. Then, in the 33rd minute, Tulsa’s Lebogang Meloto was handed a red card, forcing them to play with 10 men for the final 57 minutes.

The match remained tied 1-1 until the 64th minute, when Aaron Gomez headed down a free ball in the box to striker Lucho Solignac, who took one touch and hammered home the go-ahead goal.

El Paso wasn’t done; in the 89th minute, Francois found Mares streaking down the right flank. Mares drew the defense over, before calmly finding Solignac for his second goal of the match to put Tulsa to bed. It’s the second consecutive game that Solignac has scored two goals.

For my money, this was the goal of the season thus far for @eplocomotivefc. Francois to Mares to Lucho for the brace and the cherry on top of a 3-1 victory.@JohnHutch07 and company look to be putting things together. pic.twitter.com/s2qkNiDnML — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 5, 2022

“We created good chances. Of course we expect to win the game, but sometimes when teams go down to 10 men they sit behind the ball and it’s hard to break them down,” said Hutchinson. “I thought we got behind and broke them down really well, we just didn’t have too much luck in the front of goal. The goals we scored were very good. It’s just about being professional and putting in a professional performance and we did that tonight. We take the points, we’ll come in tomorrow, look at the video, prepare Friday and have another difficult game Saturday.”

Solignac has now scored five goals in three games for Locomotive FC and has six on the season to lead El Paso. Mares scored his fifth of the year and also snagged his team-best fourth assist.

There’s no rest for the weary as El Paso now will host LA Galaxy II on Saturday night at the SWUP in search of their third win in seven days. Kickoff on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. in downtown El Paso.