EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With a 1-0 win over rival New Mexico United last Saturday, El Paso Locomotive FC secured a club-record seventh straight win and extended its USL Championship unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Ahead of a trip to face defending league champion San Antonio FC in a big test on Saturday, there’s been a multitude of reasons for El Paso’s strong run of form under first-year head coach Brian Clarhaut.

The win over New Mexico was yet another showcase of why El Paso could be a club to be reckoned with in the USL in 2023.

“Credit to them. They got it done in a derby match,” Clarhaut said on Tuesday.

Pleasure working with this group in the city of El Paso. Looking forward to a tough test this weekend in San Antonio. #vamoslocos https://t.co/TRExBYHpxe — Brian Clarhaut (@BrianClarhaut) June 9, 2023

12 matches into the season, El Paso is alone in second place in the Western Conference with 25 points, just three points behind Sacramento Republic, which has played one more match.

It’s a product of El Paso playing some of their best soccer on both ends of the pitch. Offensively, Los Locos have recorded a goal in their last eleven matches, which is also a club record.

Locomotive’s all-time leading scorer Lucho Solignac leads the team with six goals, but seven other players have also hopped on the scoring train.

“We have a few guys that can finish and are willing to take that pressure. We have good people and winners,” said Clarhaut.

They also have a great defense. Los Locos are tied for third in least amount of goals conceded in the league. Goalkeeper Benny Diaz has also collected five clean sheets so far on the year.

So, with Locomotive’s engine power cranked up, the team has its sights set on staying on the winning track.

“We are not done yet,” said defender Eder Borelli. “We have a great test on Saturday and we are pushing to bring home another three points.”

Added Clarhaut, “One of the first days I came here, I said all the good teams I’ve had, they’ve been brothers on and off the pitch. They are a fantastic team to work with and we are enjoying the moment.”

El Paso and San Antonio will kick off their battle of two of the top three teams in the league on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Alamo City.