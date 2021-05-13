Locomotive FC completes loan of goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to MLS side Portland Timbers FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer is back playing in the MLS (Major League Soccer). El Paso has loaned Ketterer on a short-term deal to the Portland Timbers FC, pending league and federation approval, the club announced on Thursday. Once approved, the transaction becomes effective immediately.

Ketterer, 27, has experience playing in the MLS. He was selected 71st overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus SC. Training alongside Ketterer made one appearance for Columbus SC in the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, taking the side to penalties after a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

“This is a great opportunity for Logan [Ketterer],” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s something we felt we had to provide for him, particularly as we don’t play this weekend. It’s a short-term situation, one that can help Logan grow as a keeper so he can get back with us and continue to anchor one of the best back lines in the USL.”

Ketterer came to El Paso ahead of the inaugural 2019 season, where he has been a mainstay in goal for Locomotive FC, making 55 appearances and 22 shutouts across all competition. He is the lone player to have accumulated over 5,000 minutes for El Paso, leading the team to back-to-back USL Championship conference finals appearances in 2019 and 2020.