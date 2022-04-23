EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a night that El Paso Locomotive FC thought they deserved more out of after recording 14 shots and putting five of them on goal and only coming out with a 1-1 draw against the Oakland Roots SC on Saturday.

Oakland struck first in the 13th minute of the match after Dariusz Formella found himself in the right spot at the right time and had a great finish with his left foot into the top left corner.

About 19 minutes later, Richie Ryan put in an excellent over the top ball to Lucho Solignac and Solignac chipped the goalkeeper for the equalizer.

Right before the half, Locomotive created another great opportunity for themselves as Josue Gomez drew a foul inside the box for a penalty shot.

Gomez stepped up to the spot for the penalty and shot it right off the left post. The opportunity to take a lead into halftime was gone after that and both teams entered their locker rooms with one goal a piece.

The second half was one that Los Locos created a lot more chances for themselves but did not manage to put one more goal on the board.

It match ended as a 1-1 draw and it was a result that the team thought they should’ve came out with three points instead of one.

“I thought we played solid but it is a little bit of a downer,” said Locomotive FC midfielder Dylan Mares. “It feels like a loss certainly because I think we deserved to win, we had the opportunities but again if we don’t put it away then it is not going to happen for us.”

El Paso Locomotive now stands with a record of 1-1-5 in USL Championship play. That is not including their United States Open Cup loss earlier this month.

Los Locos will now have a week to prepare for their next match at Loudoun United FC on Saturday, April 30th.