Locomotive FC collects three points with 2-1 win over San Antonio FC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Lucho Solignac netted a penalty kick in the first half, Diego Luna added insurance with a goal of his own, and El Paso Locomotive FC collected three points in their 2-1 win over San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Wednesday night.

Three points mean better control of the 🏔️!#VAMOSLOCOS! #SAvELP pic.twitter.com/zdM83lBaeQ — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) July 29, 2021

With the win, Locomotive (8-1-4, 28 points) extends their unbeaten streak to five and are alone in first place in the Western Conference Mountain Division standings, three points up on Rio Grande Valley FC.

A San Antonio handball gifted Locomotive a penalty kick opportunity in the first half. Solignac, playing against his former team, coolly converted the penalty in the 18th minute to provide El Paso another early lead on the road.

Luna doubled the Locomotive lead in the 71st minute with a cheeky chip past the keeper. At just 17-years-old, Luna is tied for the team-lead with Solignac with four goals this season.

San Antonio would add a goal of their own in the 74th minute from Axel Sjoberg, but it was too little to late. El Paso claiming the full three points and continuing their impressive run to begin the 2021 season.

UP NEXT: El Paso continues their trend of quick turnaround games by hosting Real Monarchs at Southwest University Park on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN (Via: EP Locomotive FC)

ELP: Lucho Solignac (Penalty Kick), 18th minute: Following a San Antonio FC handball in the penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot. Solignac converted the PK once but was forced to retake it for encroachment. Upon the second kick, the penalty kick was good providing Locomotive with a first-half lead.

ELP: Diego Luna, 71st minute: Sebastian Velasquez sent a ball within 6-yards in towards the center where Luna fought with a San Antonio defender, out dribbling him before scooping the ball up and around his mark and SAFC goalkeeper Matt Cardone to provide EL Paso a two-goal lead.

SA: Axel Sjoberg (Cameron Lindley), 74th minute: From a deep freekick opportunity, Lindley hit it far into the penalty area where Sjoberg rose above the rest to get a head on the ball. The headed effort was just enough to beat Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, pulling one back for San Antonio and keeping them in the fight for a point.

NOTES:

– This clash at Toyota Field is only the second time El Paso has traveled to San Antonio. The first was in June 2019, a match that ended in a scoreless draw.

– The lineup going into tonight’s action saw three changes from the squad that earned a scoreless draw against New Mexico United. DF Matt Bahner, MF Jose Aguinaga, and FW Aaron Gomez replace FW Ricardo Zacarias, MF Chapa Herrera, and FW Sebastian Velasquez in the Starting XI.

– FW Lucho Solignac scored against his former club with his penalty kick conversion in the 18th minute. In 2020, Lucho captained San Antonio FC, leading the club’s scoring with 8 goals in 15 appearances.

– DF Andrew Fox made his first appearance of the season coming on as a substitution in the 87th minute. This was Fox’s first appearance for Locomotive since September 19 against the Monarchs where he picked up an unfortunate leg injury.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at San Antonio FC

Date: July 28, 2021

Venue: Toyota Field; San Antonio, Texas

Weather: 91F and clear skies

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 1 2

San Antonio FC 0 1 1

ELP – Lucho Solignac (PK), 18’

ELP – Diego Luna, 71’

SA – Axel Sjoberg (Cameron Lindley), 74’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Yuma, Mechack Jerome, Matt Bahner, Richie Ryan, Jose Aguinaga (Chapa Herrera, 61’), Nick Ross (Andrew Fox, 87’), Diego Luna (Dylan Mares, 74’), Lucho Solignac (Leandro Carrijo, 87’), Aaron Gomez (Sebastian Velasquez, 61’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Ricardo Zacarias,

San Antonio (4-2-3-1): Matt Cardone; Sam Gleadle, Connor Maloney (Chris Lema, 73’), Mathieu Deplagne, Axel Sjoberg, Mohammed Abu, Cameron Lindley, Jose Gallegos, Emil Cuello (Justin Dhillon, 61’), Marcus Epps (Ollie Wright, 73’), Nathan

Subs not used: Joaquin Varela, Jose Mercado, Leo Torres, Liam Doyle

Stats Summary: ELP | SA

Shots: 19 | 17

Shots on Goal: 6 | 3

Saves: 2 | 4

Corner Kicks: 6 | 4

Fouls: 17 | 21

Offside: 0 | 3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SA – Cameron Lindley (Caution), 23’

SA – Axel Sjoberg (Caution), 27’

ELP – Matt Bahner (Caution), 30’

ELP – Diego Luna (Caution), 37’

SA – Mohammed Abu (Caution), 42’

ELP – Richie Ryan (Caution), 59’