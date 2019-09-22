Locomotive FC collects three points in win over Colorado Springs, moves into playoff position

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2-0 on Saturday night, picking up three points and moving into playoff position.

Three points at home and sitting in a playoff spot 💛🚂💙 pic.twitter.com/UOMIIKps0T — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 22, 2019

Locomotive FC controlled the match start to finish, possessing the ball 61% and completing 91% of their passes.

“If we can get it right and replicate our first half from tonight across 90 minutes, then I don’t see a team that can beat us,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “Every game we are going for three points. At this stage, we want to go all out for the win.”

Bryam Rebellon got the scoring started in the 22nd minute with a goal and El Paso’s defense held strong. Alexy Bosetti, who just recently joined the team, found the back of the net in the 90th minute.

With the win, Locomotive FC improves to 10-9-9 (39 points) on the season and sits in 10th place in the standings, the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

El Paso will hit the road next week for a road match against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Locomotive FC will return home on Wednesday, October 2 to host Fresno FC.