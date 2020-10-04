Locomotive FC clinches Group C with 4-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) — Playoff soccer is returning to Southwest University Park in 2020.

El Paso Locomotive FC dominating Real Monarchs SLC 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the final regular season match of the season. The win clinches the top spot in Group C and with it comes a home playoff game.

Los Locos wasted no time in getting on the board first. Dylan Mares, a newcomer in 2020 who has proven to be one of the top players in the El Paso lineup, found the back of the net in the 8th minute to get the scoring started. Aaron Gomez would create some separation, scoring in the 68th minute, followed by back-to-back goals from Saeed Robinson in the 78th and 87th minute.

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer recorded his eighth clean sheet of 2020, the most in the league this season.

BREAKING: EP Locomotive FC def. Real Monarchs SLC 4-0 to clinch the top spot in Group C. El Paso will host FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 10 at Southwest University Park. I'm being told likely a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. #USLChampionship #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/tIY3dTqolB — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 4, 2020

In what was an unprecedented regular season that began back in March, but was then suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic after just one match, resumed in July with 15 regular season games. El Paso finished the season 9-2-5 (32 points), five points ahead of rival New Mexico United who will begin the playoffs on the road. Locomotive ends the regular season with an 11-game unbeaten streak, having last lost a game back on Aug. 1 at Phoenix.

Head coach Mark Lowry and his El Paso club will now turn their attention to the playoffs. Locomotive will host FC Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

A tough year for all. Our group was very challenging. @SwitchbacksFC r very hard 2 play against & got better each week.@RealMonarchs were young & full of energy. Love to see young players developing. @NewMexicoUTD showed huge toughness 2 play each game away & I respect that. — Mark Lowry (@CoachMarkLowry) October 4, 2020

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

ELP: Dylan Mares (Macca King), 8th minute: Picking up from a lobbed ball forward from Mechack Jerome, King read the field perfectly to send the ball center at the top of the box where Mares struck gold, tucking the ball neatly into the bottom corner for the opening goal.

ELP: Aaron Gomez, 68th minute: After shots from Dylan Mares and Leandro Carrijo were deflected back into the box, Gomez stood in wait to clean up the spill with a smooth strike towards the net. While a Monarchs defender got a touch, it wasn’t enough to stop the ball from finding the back of the net to double the Locomotive lead.

ELP: Saeed Robinson (Dylan Mares), 78th minute: Latching on to the pass from Mares, Robinson ran the ball down the left side of the pitch before cutting in towards the center. With patience, Robinson waited for his moment to create an opening on the near post, slotting home the third Locomotive goal of the night.

ELP: Saeed Robinson, 87th minute: Taking advantage of a bad back pass from the Monarchs defense, Robinson swiftly claimed the ball at the top of the 18-yard-line, rifling the ball past Jimmy Slayton for the nail in the coffin against Real Monarchs.

NOTES:

– The win at Zions Bank Stadium cemented Locomotive FC at the top of Group C, earning the right to play the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Southwest University Park.

– Logan Ketterer and his defensive backline held Monarchs off for the eighth clean sheet of the season, putting the Locomotive goalkeeper at the top of the league for clean sheets through the 2020 Regular Season

– Locomotive FC continued its club record undefeated streak, picking up the full three points at Zions Bank Stadium to extend the streak to 11

Match: El Paso Locomotive FC vs Real Monarchs

Date: October 4, 2020

Venue: Zions Bank Stadium; Herriman, Utah

Weather: 77F; clear and sunny

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 3 4

Real Monarchs 0 0 0

ELP: Dylan Mares (Macca King), 8’

ELP: Aaron Gomez, 68’

ELP: Saeed Robinson (Dylan Mares), 78’

ELP: Saeed Robinson, 87’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-2-3-1): Logan Ketterer; Macca King (Memo Diaz, 80’), Eder Borelli, Mechack Jerome, Yuma, Dylan Mares, Aaron Gomez (Nick Ross, 80’), Richie Ryan (Distel Zola, 86’), Chapa Herrera, Bryam Rebellon, Leandro Carrijo (Saeed Robinson, 71’)

Subs not used: Jermaine Fordah, Drew Beckie, Moses Makinde

Real Monarchs (4-4-2): Jimmy Slayton, Zack Farnsworth, Michael Wetungu (Luis Arriaga, 69’), Steve Jasso, Nicolas Gimenez, Dayonn Harris, Sam Brown, Devin Vega (Kyle Coffee, 45’), Daniel Flores, Bode Davis (Esequiel Coronel, 59’), Nicholas Bellini (Ryan Sierakowski, 59’)

Subs not used: Gabriel Miranda, Gavin Beavers, Jaziel Orozco

Stats Summary: ELP/SLC

Shots: 9 / 7

Shots on Goal: 5 / 0

Saves: 0 / 1

Corner Kicks: 3 / 9

Fouls: 10 / 13

Offside: 3 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC – Bode Davis (Caution), 48’

SLC – Steve Jasso (Caution), 50’

ELP – Macca King (Caution), 70’

ELP – Memo Diaz (Caution), 83’

SLC – Nicolas Gimenez (Caution),86’

SLC – Daniel Flores (Caution), 93’