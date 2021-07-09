Locomotive FC climbs into first place with 3-1 win over Real Monarchs

HERRIMAN, UT (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC is back in first place in the USL Championship, Western Conference Mountain Division following their 3-1 win over Real Monarchs on Friday night at Zions Bank Stadium. Lucho Solignac, Diego Luna and Aaron Gomez all scoring goals for Locomotive, who improves to 6-1-3 (21 points) this season.

Solignac got the scoring started for El Paso with his third goal of the season in the 9th minute. However, Monarchs responded 10 minutes later with a counterattack through Aris Briggs that leveled the match, 1-1.

Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry would push all the right buttons in the second half with two key substitutions, bringing on Diego Luna and Aaron Gomez off the bench. The move paid off with Luna scoring — what ended up being the game-winning goal — his third goal of the season in the 74th minute. Gomez would put the match away when he found the back of the net in stoppage time to secure the full three points for Los Locos.

The win pulls El Paso into a first place tie with Rio Grande Valley FC (6-3-3, 21 points) despite playing two fewer matches than the Toros this season. Locomotive has the edge in goal differential, which gives them the advantage in the standings.

USL Championship, Western Conf. Mountain Division standings:



1. EP Locomotive FC 6-1-3 21 pts

2. RGV FC 6-3-3 21 pts

3. NM United 5-5-2 17 pts

4. Switchbacks FC 5-4-2 17 pts

5. Austin Bold FC 4-3-4 16 pts

6. San Antonio FC 2-3-6 12 pts

7. Real Monarchs 2-7-4 10 pts#KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 10, 2021

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park where they will play host to Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, July 17th.

Locomotive Lowdown (Courtesy: USL Championship)

GOALS SCORED

ELP: Lucho Solignac (Eder Borelli), 9th minute: Served from the left side from Borelli, the ball landed perfectly at the feet of Lucho who took a quick turn on his marking defender, putting a soft touch on the ball to the far post, tucking away the first goal of the game.

SLC: Aris Briggs (Milan Iloski), 19th minute: Breaking away on the counter, Iloski lay the ball off to Briggs, who took the run with pace down one-on-one with Logan Ketterer. Dribbling the ball just out of reach of Logan, Briggs took the shot on an open goal

NOTES:

– El Paso Locomotive FC is now on a six-game win streak against Real Monarchs, following the 3-1 tonight.

– Midfielder Sebastian Velasquez made his first start in Locos Blue since his re-signing last week.

– The return of the Locomotive undefeated streak starts now as the El Paso side earns its second straight week since its midweek loss to RGVFC

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Real Monarchs

Date: July 9, 2021

Venue: Zions Bank Stadium; Herriman, Utah

Weather: 98F; Mostly Sunny

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 2 3

Real Monarchs 1 0 1

ELP – Lucho Solignac (Eder Borelli), 9’

SLC – Aris Briggs (Milan Ilowski), 19’

ELP – Diego Luna (Aaron Gomez), 74’

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Lucho Solignac), 91’



Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Mechack Jerome, Eder Borelli, Yuma, Ricardo Zacarias (Matt Bahner, 58’), Sebastian Velasquez (Diego Luna, 64’), Richie Ryan, Jose Aguinaga (Aaron Gomez, 64’), Nick Ross, Lucho Solignac, Dylan Mares (Leandro Carrijo, 87’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury; Chapa Herrera

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Jeff Dewsnup; Kevin Saucedo, Bret Halsey (James Moberg, 63’), Haroun Conteh, Kyle Adams, Sam Brown (Charles Wehan, 82’), Bode Davis, Ibrahim Bancé (Julio Benitez, 82’), Milan Iloski, Josimar Quintero (Griffin Dillon, 63’), Aris Briggs (Malik Johnson, 88’)

Subs not used: Fernando Delgado, Max Mata

Stats Summary: ELP | SLC

Shots: 19 | 10

Shots on Goal: 7 | 4

Saves: 3 | 4

Corner Kicks: 8 | 7

Fouls: 12 | 17

Offside: 3 | 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Ricardo Zacarias (Caution), 16’

ELP – Diego Luna (Caution), 76’

ELP – Mechack Jerome (Caution), 88’