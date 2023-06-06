EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After defeating rival New Mexico United 1-0 to extend its club-record winning streak to seven games, El Paso Locomotive FC was ready to celebrate.

In the locker room following the match, they had a special guest there who was more than happy to go crazy with them.

Locomotive FC took a bus up the road to Albuquerque to play the game, a rare occurrence since much of the USL Championship is far away from the Sun City. The players and coaches quickly bonded with their bus driver, known simply as Nixon.

Bus driver Nixon joined the party! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oRzVifSE9F — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 4, 2023

So, when El Paso secured the 1-0 win on a second half goal by Denys Kostyshyn, the locker room celebration was understandably electric. There to take part in it all was the driver, Nixon.

Locomotive FC staffers captured Nixon entering the locker room after the celebration had already begun and he immediately ran into the fray to join in, to the joy of the entire squad. Head coach Brian Clarhaut was still ecstatic to have him at Tuesday’s training session, even offering Nixon a contract as El Paso’s driver.

“That was the first time we had this guy because we don’t go on bus trips that much, but when we do have them he will be on now,” said Clarhaut with a big smile on his face. “We just saw his energy and his passion, as soon as he picked us up, he was a character. He loved the football, he loved us and he’s part of the family now. He’s got a contract for next year as long as I’m here.”

Nixon is indeed the man. Confirmed by the gaffer. https://t.co/lyJkifgUdX pic.twitter.com/oSfP3QAsAj — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 6, 2023

El Paso will be on the road on June 10 to face defending league champion, San Antonio FC. Perhaps they’ll elect to bus to the Alamo City this week and continue the fun with Nixon. Kickoff between El Paso and San Antonio is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.