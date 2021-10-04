Locomotive FC can clinch playoff berth with pair of wins this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They’ve known about it for months, but it’s finally here.

The month of October about to be a brutal month for Locomotive FC. El Paso will play eight games in the month of October, including two matches this week – one home, one away – starting on Wednesday at Southwest University Park against San Antonio FC.

After that, they’ll hit the road once again to play Tulsa FC on Saturday night. This could be a big week for El Paso; if they win or draw with San Antonio, they’ll clinch the Copa Tejas title. If they beat both San Antonio and Tulsa, they’ll clinch a playoff berth for the third straight year.

However, with 51 points and a comfortable cushion in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, that’s far from Locomotive’s biggest goal.

“Clinching isn’t a big deal to us; we expect to be in the playoffs, so we don’t celebrate that,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “We’ll celebrate winning the group, that’s an achievement in a really difficult group. We’ve been top for awhile which makes it difficult because people chasing you are always more motivated. We’ve been trying to find ways to stay humble, but stay motivated atop.”

El Paso is a bit banged up at the moment, but are hoping to get injured players Yuma and Dylan Mares back from injury in the next week or so. Locomotive FC will host San Antonio at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest University Park.