Locomotive FC brings back Beckie for 2020 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has signed Canadian defender Drew Beckie for the 2020 season. Beckie was added to the Locomotive roster midseason via trade with OKC Energy FC. The defender immediately found his stride in the El Paso system and appeared for the Locos 19 times and started in 17 of those contests.

“It’s an honor to be able to work with Drew [Beckie] for another year. Everyone who knows Drew will tell you what an incredible human being he is, but he is also a fierce competitor with a willingness to listen, learn and improve his game every single day. He is exactly the type of player and person we want here in El Paso and he is a major part of our culture and growth as a team,” said head coach Mark Lowry.

Beckie joins nine returning players from the inaugural campaign and one new player (Distel Zola).