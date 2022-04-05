EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive closed its run in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 1-4 defeat to Central Valley Feugo FC on Tuesday. Midfielder Eric Calvillo tallied the lone Locomotive goal in the 90th minute.

Central Valley Fuego FC set the tone of the match early, finding a quick goal through Villyan Bijev in the fourth minute. Following the open goal, Locomotive controlled possession though was unable to capitalize against the Fuego FC defense. Ultimately, it would be Fuego that was able to make the most of their control, finding two more goals before the end of the first half through Nathan Smith in the 15th minute and Bijev again in the 44th minute.

As the curtain fell on the first half, frustrations began to show through. Just shy of the hour mark, Locomotive was brought down to 10-men as DefenderShavon John-Brown was shown a second yellow and ejected from the game. Fuego was quick to take advantage, forcing a corner kick that resulted in Christian Chaney heading away the fourth goal of the night for Fuego in the 62nd minute. With late-game substitutions, Locomotive began to rally, but the late 90-minute goal from Calvillo would not be enough to take the Open Cup run past the second round.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive welcomes USL Championship newcomers Monterey Bay FC to Southwest University Park on Saturday, April 9. Kickoff from El Paso is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will feature a post-game fireworks show for fans in attendance.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

CVF: Villyan Bijev (Nathan Smith), 4th minute: Catching Philipp Beigl off his line early in the game, Smith played a long ball over behind the Locomotive back line where Bijev was quick to read the field. With a chip of the ball, Bijev found an open net for an early leading goal.

CVF: Nathan Smith, 15th minute: Following a corner kick opportunity, the Locomotive defense cleared the ball out of the box into the path of Smith, who rifled the shot with heat 30-yards out to bury it deep for a second goal.

CVF: Villyan Bijev (Ozzie Ramos), 44th minute: Down the left flank, Bijev dribbled past two Locomotive defenders before taking a quick shot into the far post to advance the Fuego FC lead.

CVF: Christian Chaney (Villyan Bijev), 62nd minute: Off a corner served in by Bijev, Chaney was able to get his head above the rest to flick the ball on frame to the far post.



ELP: Eric Calvillo (Eder Borelli), 90th minute: In a fantastic display of build-up play, Locomotive passed the ball brilliantly around the Fuego FC defense where Diego Luna found Borelli who quickly lay the ball off to Calvillo. Calvillo was quick to take a shot that deflected off the inside of the post and into the goal.

NOTES:

– This is El Paso Locomotive’s second-ever match in the U.S. Open Cup, having last competed in the 2019 edition of the tournament in a loss to Forward Madison FC

– With two games within 48 hours of one another, the Locomotive lineup has seen an entire change with only Forward Lucho Solignac starting both games.

Match: El Paso Locomotive at Central Valley Fuego FC

Date: April 5, 2022

Venue: Lamonica Stadium

Weather: 79F and Mostly Sunny

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 0 1 1

Central Valley Fuego FC 3 1 4

CVF – Villyan Bijev (Nathan Smith), 4’

CVF – Nathan Smith, 15’

CVF – Villyan Bijev (Ozzie Ramos), 44’

CVF – Christian Chaney (Villyan Bijev), 62’

ELP – Eric Calvillo (Eder Borelli), 90’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Philipp Beigl; Shavon John-Brown, Ander Egiluz, Martin Payares (Yuma, 45’), Eder Borelli, Chapa Herrera (Richie Ryan, 63’), Lucho Solignac (Diego Luna, 45’), Eric Calvillo, Ricardo Zacarias (Harry Brockbank, 45’), Aaron Gomez, Christiano Francois (Emmanuel Sonupe, 63’)

Subs not used: Evan Newton, Nick Hinds,

Central Valley Fuego FC (4-4-2): Ofek Antman (Mitchell North, 83’); Tunde Akinlosotu, Jordan Chavez, Francois Dulysse, Nathan Smith, Diego Casillas (Julian Chavez, 82’), Victor Falck, Neil Boyal, Ozzie Ramos, Villyan Bijev (Renato Bustamante, 70’), Christian Chaney (Anthony Velarde, 66’)

Subs not used: Michael McFarlane, Marco Torralva

Stats Summary: ELP | CVF

Shots: 10 | 8

Shots on Goal: 3 | 5

Corner Kicks: 4 | 3

Fouls: 17 | 14

Offside: 2 | 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Eder Borelli (Caution), 24’

ELP – Shavon John-Brown (Caution), 26’

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 37’

ELP – Ricardo Zacarias (Caution), 38’

CVF – Christian Chaney (Caution), 44’

ELP – Harry Brockbank (Caution), 56’

ELP – Shavon John-Brown (2nd Caution, Ejection), 58’

ELP – Eric Calvillo (Caution), 68’

ELP – Richie Ryan (Caution), 68’

CVF – Neil Boyal (Caution), 90’+1