Locomotive FC bolsters goalkeeper position, signs Adrian Zendejas on loan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second consecutive day, El Paso Locomotive FC has added another goalkeeper to their roster. The team announcing on Friday they have signed Minnesota United’s Adrian Zendejas on loan, pending league and federation approval.

The move comes just 24 hours after signing Ben Beaury, who started last season for Reno 1868 FC.

Locomotive FC is one goalkeeper short with their starter, Logan Ketterer, still playing with the Portland Timbers FC on loan. The club was left with 19-year-old Marco Canales as the only real option on the roster at the beginning of the week. The two additions now give head coach Mark Lowry options when El Paso hosts Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday.

“As we enter a period of uncertainty with lots of games coming up and the transfer window closing on June 1, it was important for us to cover all possibilities,” said Lowry. “Our job is to always protect the integrity of this club and make sure no matter what scenarios present themselves in the next couple of weeks that we are prepared, in control, and we continue to be competitive every single day and win games. We want to thank Minnesota United for helping us push this through with Adrian and are excited for what he can offer the group over the next few weeks.”

Zendejas, 25, comes to El Paso with extensive experience at the USL Championship level. The California native made his professional debut with USL side, Sporting Kansas City II, helping lift the club to two USL Cup finals (2016, 2017). After his standout performance during the 2016 season with SKCII, Zendejas signed with its MLS parent club, Sporting Kansas City, where he made appearances in the 2018 U.S. Open Cup. He shutout Real Salt Lake in a 2-0 win, and notched five saves against FC Dallas to secure a 3-2 win in the Round of 16. Zendejas was traded to Nashville SC before being traded again to Minnesota United where he is currently signed.

It is unclear who will get the start in net, but the expectation is that Zendejas would be the guy when Locomotive FC takes the pitch against the Toros on Saturday night.

“It’s Mark’s [Lowry] decision,” said Zendejas. “I just know I’ll for sure be on the roster with one of those 18 spots. I just got here a couple days ago, so, I’m getting myself settled in and I’m just really excited to be here.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the match will stream live on ESPN+.