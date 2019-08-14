Locomotive FC announces rescheduled match vs. Timbers 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will play their rescheduled match vs. Portland Timbers 2 on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. local time.

Any fan who held a valid ticket for the match on August 3 will be able to use their same physical or electronic ticket on October 15. If fans have any questions, they are encouraged to contact the Locomotive box office at 915-242-2060.

“We appreciate our friends in the Portland Timbers organization being flexible and easy to work with in regard to finding a makeup date that works for both teams in the wake of the terrible tragedy. We look forward to hosting them in our wonderful city on October 15,” said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest.

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, August 17 against Tacoma Defiance.