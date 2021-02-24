Locomotive FC announces multi-year partnership with Adidas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC is taking their apparel game to new heights. The club announcing on Wednesday they have agreed to a new multi-year partnership with Adidas as its official kit supplier.

Locomotive will dawn five new jerseys during the 2021 USL Championship season, including three field player jerseys and two goalkeeper jerseys.

“As our fanbase and youth soccer programs have grown since our inaugural year, we wanted to transition from a smaller retailer to a giant in the soccer world that would help evolve and grow the Locomotive brand,” said Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest. “We knew our fans would love the rich tradition combined with contemporary ingenuity that Adidas brings to the table. We couldn’t be happier to align ourselves with the most trusted and iconic soccer brand in the world.”

In its first two years competing in the USL Championship, El Paso has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances and the Adidas brand another premier partner in the world of soccer.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting and strategic partnership for El Paso Locomotive FC and Adidas Soccer,” said Addidas spokesman Sebastian Godoy. “As our conversations progressed over the course of time, the parallels between the organization and our brand were very evident as we share a common belief: through sport, we have the power to change lives. With a shared passion for creativity, imagination, and excellence, this partnership will provide ample runway for both organizations to succeed in the Borderplex and beyond. We’re excited for what the future brings for both of our entities and we look forward to seeing great results both on and off the field.”

Locomotive players and coaching staff will begin wearing Adidas gear beginning with training sessions in the preseason leading up to its third USL Championship campaign.

“They are a leader in the industry,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “They are recognizable in all walks of life, all life styles and all sports. For us, it’s exciting because we’ve had success on and off the field — I believe we’re going to have a jersey and a brand that can help elevate the club even more.”

Locomotive Adidas gear and streetwear will become available to the general public on Thursday, February 25 at 5 p.m. MT.