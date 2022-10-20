EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the most successful and popular players in El Paso Locomotive FC history parted ways with the team on Thursday.

Midfielder Dylan Mares, who was a part of two playoff teams in 2020 and 2021, will not be returning to Locomotive in 2023, the club announced.

Mares joined El Paso ahead of the 2020 season and made 73 appearances across three seasons. He scored 18 goals and had 16 assists while wearing the Locomotive jersey, accumulating 5,427 minutes of time on the pitch.

The dynamic midfielder made his presence known in the center role, with the ability to command the flow of the match and the transition from defense to attack.

He boasted an 87 percent passing accuracy in the 2022 season and was injured for the final two matches this year, making him unavailable for selection. More roster transactions will be announced by the club moving forward.