Locomotive FC announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday afternoon, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced their full preseason schedule, unveiling a series of matches to be played in El Paso and on the road against high-quality competition in both Major League Soccer and the USL Championship.
El Paso Locomotive is to play 11 matches beginning on January 25th and concluding on March 5th – one week before kicking off the 2022 USL Championship Regular Season on the road against Sacramento Republic FC
The preseason schedule features high caliber competition in MLS and USL Championship including Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, Louisville City FC, and San Antonio FC.
Locomotive will also feature friendlies against its growing Locomotive USL Academy, the prestigious Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona, as well as the Lubbock Christian University Men’s soccer team.
For the first time, Locomotive play two MLS teams as well as some of the best teams in USL in Louisville and San Antonio; as well as their sister club, FC Juarez Bravos.
“This preseason will prepare us well for the USL regular season where we want to continue our success and make a deep run into the playoffs.” Hutchinson concluded, “Everyone has worked extremely hard to make sure we have the best preparation.”
For the full Preseason Schedule, please see below:
Tuesday, January 25 – HOME – El Paso Locomotive U-19
Saturday, January 29 – HOME – Barcelona Residency Academy
Wednesday, February 2 – HOME – UDA @ NMSU Academy
Tuesday, February 8 – AWAY – Houston Dynamo
Wednesday, February 9 – AWAY – Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, February 12 – TBD – FC Juarez
Wednesday, February 16 – AWAY – Louisville City FC
Saturday, February 19 – HOME – Lubbock Christian University
Saturday, February 26 – HOME – New Mexico United
Saturday, March 5 – AWAY – San Antonio FC
El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 broadcast live on ESPN+.
The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United
