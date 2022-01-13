Locomotive FC announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday afternoon, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced their full preseason schedule, unveiling a series of matches to be played in El Paso and on the road against high-quality competition in both Major League Soccer and the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive is to play 11 matches beginning on January 25th and concluding on March 5th – one week before kicking off the 2022 USL Championship Regular Season on the road against Sacramento Republic FC

“We have a good variety of games. Kicking off with a very important game for myself as I get to see our very own USL Academy players to ending with a tough road trip to San Antonio…The real test for our players will come against Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, and FC Juarez. These are three top teams and this will show where we are and where we need to go.” John Hutchinson, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director.

The preseason schedule features high caliber competition in MLS and USL Championship including Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, Louisville City FC, and San Antonio FC.

Locomotive will also feature friendlies against its growing Locomotive USL Academy, the prestigious Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona, as well as the Lubbock Christian University Men’s soccer team.

“As we enter our fourth season, we have put together the most extensive and comprehensive preseason slate in club history…We start off playing our U-19 USL Academy team which is a great chance for our coaching staff to see the local talent in our club. We then progress into friendlies with Barcelona Academy where we first saw Diego Luna last year.” Andrew Forrest, El Paso Locomotive General Manager, Business Operations

For the first time, Locomotive play two MLS teams as well as some of the best teams in USL in Louisville and San Antonio; as well as their sister club, FC Juarez Bravos.

“This preseason will prepare us well for the USL regular season where we want to continue our success and make a deep run into the playoffs.” Hutchinson concluded, “Everyone has worked extremely hard to make sure we have the best preparation.”

For the full Preseason Schedule, please see below:

Tuesday, January 25 – HOME – El Paso Locomotive U-19

Saturday, January 29 – HOME – Barcelona Residency Academy

Wednesday, February 2 – HOME – UDA @ NMSU Academy

Tuesday, February 8 – AWAY – Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, February 9 – AWAY – Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, February 12 – TBD – FC Juarez

Wednesday, February 16 – AWAY – Louisville City FC

Saturday, February 19 – HOME – Lubbock Christian University

Saturday, February 26 – HOME – New Mexico United

Saturday, March 5 – AWAY – San Antonio FC

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.