EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today the club’s 34-game schedule for the 2023 USL Championship season, which will kick off with a home clash against Sacramento Republic on March 11 and conclude with a trip to Oakland Roots SC on Oct. 14.

“As we enter our fifth season, we have the most balanced schedule that this club has ever seen and we will play every team in the league this year,” General Manager Andrew Forrest said. “We look forward to hosting teams for the first time and visiting clubs we have never played before. Everyone in the organization is excited for the start of our fifth season and we look forward to seeing all our fans on March 11 vs Sacramento.”

Guided by new Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut, the 2023 season will mark El Paso’s fifth season in the USL Championship, a milestone that the club will be celebrating all season with fans at Southwest University Park and across the city.



Locomotive fans can look forward to a slate of 17 home matches—consisting of 13 Saturday matches and four Wednesday fixtures— that will once again feature a variety of exciting promotions and theme nights. Theme nights and promotions will be announced on a later date.

Following the home opener, El Paso will play back-to-back home games against Colorado Springs Switchbacks on March 15 and Detroit City FC on March 18. Former head coach and technical director Mark Lowry will return at the helm of Indy 11 on Aug. 19.



Other notable home matches for fans to circle on their calendar include the rivalry game against New Mexico United on July 1, a contest against defending league champions San Antonio FC on July 12 and Phoenix Rising on Sept. 23.



The 2023 slate will feature 17 road trips for Locomotive fans wishing to support the club away from home. Locomotive’s first road trip on March 25 will see the club face off against 2022 league runners-up Louisville City FC.



All Locomotive matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.



The full 2023 El Paso Locomotive Regular Season Schedule, presented by Southwest University, Estrella Jalisco, GECU, Helen of Troy, The Hospitals of Providence and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, can be found below:

H – March 11 Sacramento Republic FC

H – March 15 Colorado Springs Switchbacks

H – March 18 Detroit City FC

A – March 25 Louisville City FC

A – March 31 FC Tulsa

H – April 8 Orange County SC

A – April 22 Pittsburgh Riverhounds

A – April 29 San Diego Loyal SC

A – May 5 Colorado Springs Switchbacks

H – May 13 Loudoun United FC

A – May 20 Birmingham Legion FC

A – June 3 New Mexico United

A – June 10 San Antonio FC

H – June 14 Las Vegas Lights FC

H – June 17 Tampa Bay Rowdies

H – July 1 New Mexico United

A – July 8 Monterey Bay FC

H – July 12 San Antonio FC

H – July 15 Rio Grande Valley Toros FC

H – July 22 Oakland Roots SC

A – July 29 Rio Grande Valley Toros FC

A – August 5 Miami FC

A – August 12 Phoenix Rising FC

H – August 19 Indy Eleven

A – August 26 Hartford Athletic

H – September 2 Monterey Bay FC

A – September 9 Orange County SC

A – September 13 Las Vegas Lights FC

A – September 16 Sacramento Republic FC

H – September 23 Phoenix Rising FC

H – September 30 Charleston Battery

H – October 4 San Diego Loyal SC

A – October 7 Memphis 901 FC

A – October 14 Oakland Roots SC

