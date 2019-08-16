Locomotive FC acquires French World Cup champion Alexy Bosetti

El Paso Locomotive FC have acquired FIFA U-20 France World Cup champion Alexy Bosetti by way of trade with OKC Energy FC, pending league and federation approval. To fulfill the trade, OKC will acquire El Paso’s Derek Gebhard. Gebhard appeared for El Paso 18 times this season and notched the first goal in Locomotive franchise history.

“It is with sadness that we say goodbye to Derek, I have worked with him for over three years now and he is someone I genuinely care about. He has had a couple of little injuries this season that have prevented him from getting any type of rhythm, so he has been out of the team for long spells. For Derek’s long-term future, we felt this move would be a good fit for him and nothing would make me happier than seeing him go to OKC, score some goals and show everyone how good of a player he can be,” commented Coach Mark Lowry.

Bosetti was born in Nice, France, and played his youth career with Cavigal Nice Sports and Nice. From 2012-2017 he rostered for Nice in Ligue 1 (first division French football) and made 75 appearances, scoring ten goals.

Along with his esteemed club career, Bosetti won the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup with France and has represented his country 20 times with the U-19 and U-20 sides.

With OKC he saw the pitch 19 times and scored once, grabbing four assists. The French attacker will give El Paso a variety of options in the attacking third and prove to be a thrilling addition to the roster.

“As for Bosetti, his resume and pedigree speak for itself. He has played at the highest level in France, won a U20 World Cup, and is still young and hungry to prove that he can be a success in the US. His character off the field comes with a good reputation and the type of player he fits perfectly with our style of play on the field. His addition makes us a stronger more experienced team,” said Lowry.

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, August 17th against Tacoma Defiance.