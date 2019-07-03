Locomotive FC acquires defender Moses Makinde via trade with Tulsa FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC have acquired Tulsa FC Defender Moses Makinde, via trade, pending league and federation approval. Tulsa receives El Paso midfielder Calvin Rezende in return.

“I want to thank Calvin for his service here and wish him nothing but the best at Tulsa,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “Moses is going to offer us much-needed depth to the back line that has been down to the bare bones this past couple of weeks. We look forward to integrating him into the group this week.”

The English-American defender was born in London and played his collegiate career with the North Carolina State Wolfpack from 2010-2013, making 69 appearances and scoring two goals. Makinde has played in the United States, England, Germany, Romania, and Sweden. He made 21 appearances with Syrianska FC (Sweden) when the club was promoted to the second division in Swedish Football.

El Paso Locomotive FC will look to get back in the win column on Saturday at Oklahoma City. Locomotive FC dropped their inaugural season opener to Energy FC in March. The club’s next home match is on Wednesday, July 17th against San Antonio FC.