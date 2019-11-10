Locomotive falls to Real Monarchs in USL Western Conference Final, 2-1

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC has reached the end of the tracks in their inaugural season. El Paso bowed out of the USL Western Conference playoffs (Final) after losing to Real Monarchs SLC in extra time, 2-1.

We close out our historic inaugural season in the Western Conference Final. It’s been a ride. We love all of our fans and the city we call home. Vamos El Paso, see you in 2020 💙🚂💛 pic.twitter.com/gV8R7stiVf — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) November 9, 2019

Locomotive played with ten men from the 51st minute on and held the Monarchs level all the way to the final minute of extra time, where Salt Lake grabbed the winning goal in the 120th minute.

Locomotive finishes the 2019 season as the only expansion club in the USL to play for a conference final. El Paso was one of the final four teams remaining in the playoffs in a field of 36 USL Championship clubs.

“This was a class performance from the boys, top to bottom. An unfortunate way to end a magical first season, but the coaching staff and players are relentless,” said General Manager Andrew Forrest. “We will improve, get better and be ready to take it to the league in 2020. To the fans, get ready for some big announcements soon. The offseason starts today.”

Locomotive FC will open the 2020 regular season in March.