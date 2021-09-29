Locomotive extends home unbeaten streak to 21 with 1-0 win over Real Monarchs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.

El Paso Locomotive FC (14-2-8, 50 points) collected three points in a 1-0 win against Real Monarchs at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Real Monarchs conceding an own goal in the 68th minute off a cross from defender Eder Borelli for the lone goal of the night.

“The plan was almost perfect,” said Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry. “We should have two-nil up after 30 minutes. That was the plan. Get the ball into the box to Aaron [Gomez] and Leandro [Carrijo], cross a lot of balls — we did that and we did it well. It just didn’t seem to go into the net. It’s nil-nil at halftime, which is going to make for a cagey second half no matter who you play against. Monarchs have probably given us more problems than any team in this group.”

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer made one save for his seventh clean sheet of the season.

“We’re chasing the top of the league and that’s a big three points,” said Ketterer. “We wish we would’ve gotten a couple more [goals], but three points is on the board. We’ll take it and move on.”

With the win, Locomotive extends their lead in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division to seven points over Colorado Springs, their next opponent on Saturday.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC heads to Colorado Springs to take on Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT and will stream live on ESPN+.

A 3⃣ Point gift from the Monarchs as they bow out of playoff contention! #VamosLocos #ELPvSLC pic.twitter.com/PnY8xVq9ve — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 30, 2021

GAME REPORTS (via: EP Locomotive FC)

ELP: Ibrahim Bancé (Own Goal), 68th minute: During high pressure from El Paso Locomotive, Defender Eder Borelli sent a low cross across the face of goal where Bancé mistimed his clearance, redirecting the ball into his own net for an El Paso goal.

NOTES:

– El Paso extends their home undefeated streak to 21 games following the win over Real Monarchs.

– The 1-0 clean sheet is the seventh for Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and the 11th overall for El Paso Locomotive in the 2021 season.

– Midfielder Cole Turner made his Locomotive debut, subbing into the match at the 62nd minute before finishing out the game.

– With the win and three points for El Paso, Locomotive has mathematically eliminated Real Monarchs from the Push to the Playoffs

Match: El Paso Locomotive vs Real Monarchs

Date: September 29, 2021

Venue: Southwest University Park; El Paso, Texas

Weather: 79F and clear skies

Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 0 1 1

Real Monarchs 0 0 0

ELP – Ibrahim Bancé (Own Goal), 68’

Lineups:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-2): Logan Ketterer; Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Mechack Jerome, Macca King (Sebastian Velasquez, 45’), Nick Ross, Jose Aguinaga (Cole Turner, 62’), Bryam Rebellon (Matt Bahner, 88’), Diego Luna, Aaron Gomez (Ricardo Zacarias, 93’), Leandro Carrijo (Lucho Solignac, 62’)

Subs not used: Ben Beaury, Chapa Herrera,

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Slayton; Kevin Saucedo (Oluwatimilehin Sobowale, 45’), Kyle Adams, Jaziel Orozco, Sam Brown, Bode Davis, Bret Halsey, Ibrahim Bancé (Seth Powder, 81’), Haroun Conteh (Leo Torres, 81’), Josimar Quintero (Christian Nydegger, 80’), Aris Briggs (Yekeson Subah, 80’)

Subs not used: Jeffrey Dewsnup, Charles Wehan

Stats Summary: ELP | SLC

Shots: 14 | 6

Shots on Goal: 2 | 1

Saves: 1 | 2

Corner Kicks: 4 | 5

Fouls: 8 | 5

Offside: 0 | 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC – Kevin Saucedo (Caution), 40’

SLC – Bode Davis (Caution), 59’

ELP – Sebastian Velasquez (Caution), 76’

ELP – Aaron Gomez (Caution), 90’+3