Locomotive extends home unbeaten streak to 16 matches, tops Las Vegas 1-0

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The streaks for El Paso Locomotive FC rolled on down the tracks on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Josue Aaron Gomez headed home a cross from Eder Borelli in the 58th minute, and Locomotive FC defeated Las Vegas Lights 1-0 to extend their home unbeaten streak to 16 matches. The victory was El Paso’s third straight overall since a June 30 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

“In many ways [tonight was] very good, and in many ways, not so good,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s been a challenging week for everybody. A couple of injuries picked up, a few guys were unavailable, so we saw some changes in the lineup. All in all, an okay performance. Not a complete one, not a great one, but after the week we had, the three points in a really important moment of the season going into a tough stretch of 5 games in 16 or 17 days, that three points tonight set us up well for that.”

Goalkeeper Ben Beaury played in place of Logan Ketterer and made a crucial save late in the match to preserve the victory over Las Vegas.

With the win, El Paso has 24 points and sits atop the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division standings, despite having played two less games than the majority of their division.

Despite the win, and the streaks that were continued thanks to the victory, El Paso to a man wasn’t completely satisfied with Saturday’s result.

“Nobody is happy with the performance today. We won at home, which is special, but I think we can do much better, especially at home,” said striker Lucho Solignac. “I think that’s the mentality we have and that’s why we keep going, because we’re never satisfied with the performance and we look to improve every game.”

Locomotive FC will hit the road the next two matches. First, on July 24, El Paso will play at rival New Mexico United in Albuquerque for the first time since 2019. Then, on July 28, Los Locos pay a visit to San Antonio, followed by a quick turnaround at home against Real Monarchs July 31.