St. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC saw their chances of making the USL Championship Playoffs vanish after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Rowdies netted goals in the 16th, 60th, and 90th minute of the night to give the Locos no chance of grabbing three points. The Locomotive grabbed a goal in the 72nd minute of the match when defender Ander Egiluz put away a header off a corner kick from Eric Calvillo.
With that result and a New Mexico United win over LA Galaxy II, the Locomotive were officially eliminated from grabbing a playoff spot.
This is the first time in club history that the Locomotive will not play in the postseason. This caps off a year full of ups and downs for the club in their first year under head coach John Hutchinson. Now, it is back to the drawing board for the Locomotive.
MATCH NOTES (COURTESY: El Paso Locomotive FC)
Match: El Paso Locomotive v Tampa Bay Rowdies
Date and Time: October 12, 2022 @ 5:30 p.m. MT
Venue: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL
Scoring Summary 1 2 F
El Paso Locomotive 0 1 1
Tampa Bay Rowdies 1 2 3
ELP – Liam Rose (Eric Calvillo) 72’
Lineup:
El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli, Ander Egiluz (Martin Payares 76’), Matt Bahner (Artem Kholod 76’), Liam Rose; Richie Ryan, Diego Abarca (Joel Maldonado 45’), Eric Calvillo (Emmanuel Sonupe 76’) Aaron Gomez (Nick Hinds 71’), Chris Garcia (Ricardo Zacarias 45’), Lucho Solignac
Subs not used: Beigl.
Stats Summary: ELP | TBR
Shots: 12 | 12
Shots on Goal: 2 | 8
Saves: 5 | 1
Corner Kicks: 6 | 2
Fouls: 11 | 13
Offside: 0 | 3
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:
ELP – Ryan, 83’
ELP – Rose, 85’
ELP – Maldonado, 89’
TBR – Scarlett, 29’