St. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC saw their chances of making the USL Championship Playoffs vanish after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Rowdies netted goals in the 16th, 60th, and 90th minute of the night to give the Locos no chance of grabbing three points. The Locomotive grabbed a goal in the 72nd minute of the match when defender Ander Egiluz put away a header off a corner kick from Eric Calvillo.

.@eplocomotivefc suffer defeat in their season finale against the @TampaBayRowdies but will still occupy the final playoff spot if other results go their way.#TBRvELP | https://t.co/P0eVjVzvh9 pic.twitter.com/MTDSGekHWV — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 13, 2022

With that result and a New Mexico United win over LA Galaxy II, the Locomotive were officially eliminated from grabbing a playoff spot.

Going off of the USL Championship standings, it looks like EP Locomotive FC have been eliminated from making the playoffs. The Locos do not hold the tie breakers over RGV or Oakland. Plus, Las Vegas has one match remaining to collect three more points. https://t.co/LfiKYhxSsm pic.twitter.com/DDEIFEWQBB — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) October 13, 2022

This is the first time in club history that the Locomotive will not play in the postseason. This caps off a year full of ups and downs for the club in their first year under head coach John Hutchinson. Now, it is back to the drawing board for the Locomotive.

MATCH NOTES (COURTESY: El Paso Locomotive FC)

Match: El Paso Locomotive v Tampa Bay Rowdies

Date and Time: October 12, 2022 @ 5:30 p.m. MT

Venue: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL





Scoring Summary 1 2 F

El Paso Locomotive 0 1 1

Tampa Bay Rowdies 1 2 3



ELP – Liam Rose (Eric Calvillo) 72’



Lineup:

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Evan Newton; Eder Borelli, Ander Egiluz (Martin Payares 76’), Matt Bahner (Artem Kholod 76’), Liam Rose; Richie Ryan, Diego Abarca (Joel Maldonado 45’), Eric Calvillo (Emmanuel Sonupe 76’) Aaron Gomez (Nick Hinds 71’), Chris Garcia (Ricardo Zacarias 45’), Lucho Solignac



Subs not used: Beigl.



Stats Summary: ELP | TBR

Shots: 12 | 12

Shots on Goal: 2 | 8

Saves: 5 | 1

Corner Kicks: 6 | 2

Fouls: 11 | 13

Offside: 0 | 3



MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ELP – Ryan, 83’

ELP – Rose, 85’

ELP – Maldonado, 89’



TBR – Scarlett, 29’